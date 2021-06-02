The Touratech Windscreen Adjustment Pro offers significantly improved weather protection and customisable aerodynamics on board the Yamaha Ténéré 700. This product is easy to install and allows you to conveniently adjust your windscreen height to any one of seven positions with one hand.

“One size fits all” sounds impressively simple, and sometimes works, but often does not do justice to the diverse demands presented by reality. This also applies to the Yamaha Ténéré 700 windscreen. The transparent shield does a respectable job, but is not totally convincing in many situations.

The Touratech Windscreen Adjustment Pro now allows you to realise the maximum of weather protection on board your T7 and still react flexibly to the requirements presented by different riding conditions.

The adjustment adapter is screwed to the original screen fixing and carries the windscreen. Made from a high-quality, black anodised, aluminium alloy, this component with its technical look harmonises perfectly with the rally look of the Ténéré cockpit. The Adjustment Pro is not solely designed for standard screens, it also works with all accessory screens that use the original fixing.



60 millimetre adjustment range

In its lowest position, the windscreen is 12 millimetres higher than standard. The height can be varied by 60 millimetres over a total of seven positions.

While the lowest position is perfect for off-road riding, where you need a view of the front wheel and generally appreciate a cooling breeze, the higher positions allow you to optimise wind protection. The individual adjustment options also allow you to adapt airflow behaviour to suit your own stature and the aerodynamic characteristics of the helmet you wear.



Convenient operation with one hand

The windscreen position is very simple to adjust. Without tools, within fractions of a second and with only one hand. Special springs together with the precisely crafted mechanism guarantee secure locking in each of the seven positions.

The steering lock remains unaffected and, using either the original bracket or Touratech brackets, navigation devices can be attached without restriction.

The Touratech Windscreen Adjustment Pro for the Yamaha T7 is easy to install and requires no registration. Available now in our Webshop or in Touratech bases.

