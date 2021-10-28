These aerodynamically perfected Touratech windscreens for the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin are available in numerous variants for different uses and types of riders. They provide significantly improved ride comfort and an individual look.

Size, stature, seating position, riding style, off-road or on-road use – no two adventure riders are the same. Windscreen requirements are just as individual. Whereas a touring rider is looking for particularly comprehensive weather protection provided by a high screen, an ambitious off-road rider needs a clear view of the front wheel and a correspondingly low screen. For mixed use, a medium height screen can be a good compromise. And then there is the question of taste: Clear or tinted?

With its extensive range of windscreens for the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and its sister model Adventure Sports, Touratech matches the pronounced individualism of demanding adventure riders perfectly.

No matter which screen the adventure rider chooses, Touratech top quality will be delivered. A manufacturing process unique in the industry allows Touratech to produce model-specific windscreens in complex shapes. This allows both the design language of the Honda Africa Twin to be incorporated as well as perfect aerodynamics to be realised.

Touratech windscreens are developed using the latest CAD technology and are extensively field-tested. Production is carried out by a specialised partner company in Germany. The acrylic glass used offers a high optical quality, is UV-resistant and shatter-proof.

The high manufacturing quality and the aerodynamically perfect shape guarantee optimal weather protection with minimal turbulence.

For more Touratech news check out our dedicated page Touratech News

For more information on Touratech products visit touratech.com/

Follow us on social media: Instagram: @superbikenews Twitter: @sbknews Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here