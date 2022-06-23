Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

British bodywork manufacturer Skidmarx have developed a touring screen for the Honda NC750D Integra scooter.

The Integra has proved popular with riders who want the range and handling of a touring motorcycle, combined with the comfort and practicality of a maxi scooter. Skidmarx introduced the new taller screen in response to requests from owners for something that offers more protection from the elements than the standard version.

Designed and manufactured by Skidmarx in their UK factory, the screen measures 64 cm tall, with a distinctive ‘flip’ at the top to deflect wind blast over the rider.

Made from 5mm cast acrylic, the screen comes with a simple fitting kit that is easy to install, with no need for specific tools or expertise.

Available in clear and light grey tint to fit the Honda NC750D (2016-’20), the Touring Screen retails at £99.95.

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

See the Integra screen at https://www.skidmarx.co.uk/screen-headlight/honda-nc750d-k-integra-2016-20-64cm-tall-touring-screen?search_query=integra&results=8

