Traders Invited For A Knees Up At The Eurojumble

Come and join hundreds of traders showcase their wares at one of the UK’s biggest bike autojumbles on Friday and Saturday, September 3-4, 2021. Thousands of visitors from across the country will descend on the Netley Marsh treasure trove to find that elusive part, piece or tool for their next project.

On Friday evening, traders are invited to unwind in the marquee with a beer and a hog roast while listening to the fantastic band, Monkey See Monkey Do! The foot-stomping, high energy folk band will be playing two sets during the evening with catering vans selling refreshments until 10pm and the bar staying open until 10.30pm. What better way to spend your Friday evening than with other like-minded enthusiasts?

Event manager Nick Mowbray says: “After a tumultuous year, we can’t wait to get back to Netley Marsh in September and this is a brilliant opportunity for traders to sit back and relax with live music, a pint and some grub after a busy day of trading.”

Traders can also camp on site free of charge on the Thursday and Friday evenings. For more information and to book your trade plot, please visit www.netleymarsheurojumble.com

