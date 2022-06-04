Tragic Accident Claims The Life Of Olivier Lavorel In Sidecar Tt.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

It is with great sadness that we bring to you the official notice of the death of Olivier Lavorel in this afternoon’s Sidecar TT. The race was red flagged immediately.

STATEMENT ISSUED AT 22:00 ON 4 JUNE 2022

The Isle of Man TT Races regrets to confirm that Olivier Lavorel, 35, from Sillingy, France was killed in an incident during the first Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races. The accident occurred at Ago’s Leap, just under 1 mile into the Course, on the opening lap of the race.

Olivier was competing in his first TT as a passenger to César Chanel. César was taken to Noble’s Hospital by road and airlifted to Aintree Hospital in a critical condition.

Olivier and César were both newcomers at the Isle of Man TT Races and had been elevated from start number 39 to start number 21 after qualifying as the 15th fastest pairing, having posted an impressive lap speed of 108.420mph.

An experienced pairing, Olivier and César had taken numerous victories and podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships.

The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Olivier’s family, friends and loved ones, and our thoughts and best wishes are with César at this time.

We also wish to pass on our condolences to Olivier’s family and friends and pray that Cesar will be able to make a full recovery.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security