Trail Blazer: Oldest Velocette 500cc MSS Scrambler (1954) known to exist – sent to America to open their scrambler market for this British bike marque for sale with Silverstone auctions November 13.

This trailblazing bike is of historic interest as it is the first Velocette of its kind sent to the US to create interest for this British brand in the scrambler market. Now it’s for sale with Silverstone Auctions at the NEC Motor Show on November 13 for an estimate of £6,000 to £8,000.

Mark Bryan, Head of Silverstone Auctions bike sales, says: “For fans of the Velocette marque this bike provides a great opportunity to own an important piece of Velocette history as this is possibly the earliest MSS Scrambler known to exist, and is verified by the Velocette Owners Club with dating letter included.It is a true collector’s piece.”

he Velocette 500 MSS started production in 1954 post WW2. This machine was exported in the same year, 1954, to Lou Branch Motorcycles in Los Angeles and was apparently used by Lou to evaluate the model.

It has a correct all alloy competition engine with big-valve Venom-spec internals, 12 prefix gearbox and BTH TT magneto. In 1990 it returned to the UK, and was sold by Eric Cheeney the same year to a private buyer and road registered in 2012.

Extensive history file included containing Velocette Owners Club correspondence, old MOT, numerous invoices and receipts, photos and other related paperwork comes with the bike. It was part of a large private collection, dry stored for the last year and so may require recommissioning before use.

It is UK-registered on a current V5C.

