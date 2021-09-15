Holding a massive 65 litres of kit and able to fit on almost any motorcycle, SW-Motech’s new PRO Travelbag adds serious carrying capability, without the need for multiple bags, bulky hard luggage or unsightly racking.

Designed to fit on almost any bike in minutes, the PRO Travelbag has a specially-shaped, anti-slip underside, which sits on the passenger seat. It’s then secured using four heavy-duty straps, featuring SW-Motech’s patented lashing hooks.

The straps are super quick and easy to use: attach one end to a suitable mounting point on the bike, clip the lashing hook to the eyelet, and then set the tension. Any excess strap length can be secured with the built-in Velcro® fastener. This allows the bag to be used on different motorcycles.

Once set, the bag is removed and reattached in seconds: simply pull on the red drawstring to release the hooks from each eyelet and it’s free; the straps stay on the bike ready for the bag to be clipped back in place again.

Built to last, the PRO Travelbag is made from a durable and UV-resistant 1680D Ballistic Nylon, originally designed for military use, with a splash-proof inner lining.

The huge 65-litre capacity is split between a spacious main compartment and two handy side pockets, with waterproof zippers.

The top features an overlapping lid that allows easy access, and helps protect contents from the weather. A waterproof inner bag is also included, providing extra protection for valuable contents.

There are two separate mesh compartments inside the lid, and a further mesh compartment in the lid to the main compartment below, for storing smaller items and keeping things like travel documents separate and easily accessed.

All external zips are designed to be easily operated with gloved hands, and each one has an elasticated loop to prevent the zip pulls from flapping in the wind.

MOLLE attachments in strong hypalon material feature on the top and front of the bag, for fastening additional SW-Motech bags, and three robust carrying handles and a detachable shoulder strap make it easy to carry off the bike too

The SW-Motech PRO Travelbag retails at £257 including VAT.

It comes with a waterproof inner bag, four loop straps with lashing hooks, a shoulder strap, lashing eyes for attaching to the number plate holder, protective foil for the bike’s bodywork and full mounting instructions

Volume: 65 litres | Size: 75 x 33.5 x 31 cm | Weight: 3.5 kg

Visit www.sw-motech.co.uk for details and to find your nearest retailer.

For more information on SW-Motech in the UK visit their website sw-motech.co.uk/

