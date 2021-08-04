Travelling By Motorcycle Is Even More Enjoyable With Ducati Performance Touring Accessories

The motorcycle travel season is getting underway and Ducati is particularly attentive to the globetrotting approach of its enthusiasts, offering a selection of touring accessories from the Ducati Performance catalogue, created to increase the pleasure of every riding adventure.

Within the Ducati range there are several families of motorcycles capable of balancing the typically sporting spirit of the Rosse di Borgo Panigale with a high level of comfort. Motorcycles such as the Multistrada, the SuperSport 950, the Diavel 1260 and the XDiavel can be used to cover long itineraries even divided into several days of travel and the choice of the right accessories and correct technical equipment makes these journeys even more enjoyable for motorcyclists.

For this reason, the Bologna-based motorcycle company works with care and attention on the creation of the touring accessories contained within the Ducati Performance catalogue, collaborating with the best companies in the sector and entrusting their design to the Centro Stile Ducati. The commitment is reflected in the production of components tailored to each family of motorcycles, which Ducatisti can view online in the “configurator” section of the Ducati.com website and order at their nearest dealership.

The symbolic accessories of the touring world are bags and cases, indispensable tools for carrying everything you need while exploring new locations. The Ducati Performance catalogue offers a number of different types based on the family of motorcycles on which they are mounted. In the case of the Multistrada V4, the globetrotter par excellence of the Ducati range, the rigid side panniers have volumes designed to ensure maximum capacity and reach maximum practicality in combination with the top case with quick release system integrated in the vehicle and the central stand, essential to always park the bike safely. Both the side panniers and the top case have lines designed to better integrate with the design of the bike and can be customized with cover sets, available in various colours.

For the SuperSport 950, the road sports bike of the Borgo Panigale range, in addition to the soft side bags and the passenger seat bag, Ducati also offers a magnetic tank bag, equipped with large pockets, zip closures and a quick-mount system.

For those who love to travel as a couple, it is essential to ensure maximum comfort for the passenger as well. Accessories such as a heated seat (available on the Multistrada V4 for both the rider and the passenger) allow you to enjoy the ride even on the coldest days and on mountain roads, while the practical passenger grab handles ensure comfortable support at all times of the journey and are available as an accessory for the SuperSport 950, Monster and Hypermotard 950.

Finally, a really useful accessory especially for longer journeys, available for some Ducati models, is the Ducati Zumo 396 satellite navigator kit , which in addition to providing road directions, allows you to store the routes taken, to share the itineraries in real time, but also to make hands-free calls and listen to music. The Ducati Zumo 396 navigator is equipped with a large 4.3″ screen and has a robust structure, waterproof and resistant to fuel splashes and exposure to ultraviolet rays. The high satnav support set is also available, which allows perfect visibility of the navigator and dashboard even in the presence of tank bags.

Further information on Ducati Performance touring accessories is available on the Ducati.com website.

