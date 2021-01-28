Treat Your Partner – Or Yourself – With Cardo Systems For Valentine’s Day

Riders can treat a loved one – or themselves – in time for Valentine’s Day with a Cardo Systems device as the global market leader in wireless communication for motorcyclists has announced a special Valentine’s Day deal…

Launching on 1 February 2021 and lasting until 28 February 2021, both the FREECOM+ and PACKTALK duo units will have discounted prices on the Cardo Systems website and through local distributors*.

The top-of-the-range, fully-waterproof, PACKTALK Bold and PACKTALK Slim devices are equipped with Cardo’s proven and reliable Dynamic Mesh Communication connectivity featuring simple and quick ‘set-and-forget’ pairing – so it doesn’t matter if connected riders move in and out of range, they’ll automatically reconnect without needing to press any buttons. They come with JBL speakers as standard so riders can experience the ‘Ultimate Sound Experience’ and Natural Voice Operation, meaning there’s no need for riders to take their hands off the bars.

The FREECOM+ range includes the 4+, 2+ and 1+ offers riders and pillions differing levels of features depending on their requirements. The FREECOM4+ comes with JBL speakers as standard, Natural Voice Operation and can connect up to four riders on the Bluetooth network. The FREECOM2+ is better suited for one-two riders and the FREECOM1+ for single riders or those looking for rider to pillion communication.

All the PACKTALK and FREECOM+ devices are waterproof, boast a 13-hour battery life – as well as offering the ability to be charged on the go – and can be controlled using Cardo’s free mobile app, Cardo Connect™.

Find the right Cardo Systems gift for the motorcyclist in your life – or treat yourself – by visiting www.cardosystems.com.

*Please check with your local Cardo Systems stockist to see what they have planned.

