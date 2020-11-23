Available now at your local Indian Motorcycle dealer, the new Pet Accessory range features options from bandanas and dog tees for the four-legged fashion-conscious, collars and leashes for walk time, toys for playtime and a stylish bowl set for feeding time.

Dog Collar & Leash

Dog Collar – Our black leather dog collar is lined with soft, quick-dry neoprene for a comfortable fit and features silver reflective edging for safety. The secure buckle adjusts the collar length over 5 punch holes and the D-ring sports an engraved logo tag. Available in two sizes for small/medium and large/extra large dogs. Collar Sizes – S/M: 2.5cm wide x 31cm-40cm adjustable length. L/XL: 3.5cm wide x 41cm-50cm adjustable length.

Dog Leash – The matching leash is also in soft black leather and made to stand up to any active dog. The handle is lined with neoprene for ultimate comfort the owner and the leash features a secure, chunky sprung buckle with embossed branding. 2cm wide x 160cm long.

Pet Bandanas & Dog Tees

Bandanas (2-pack) – Give your pet real Indian Motorcycle style with a set of two Bandanas featuring different graphics with a repeating pattern of branded logos. Available in two sizes – S/M: 40cm square, 2-Pack – L/XL: 50cm square, 2-Pack

Dog Tees (2-pack) – The branded dog tees are 100% cotton with comfortable coverage allowing your pet to show off Indian Motorcycle pride. The set includes two different graphics with script & icon logos. Available in three sizes – S, M, L – see sizing chart.

Toys

Squeak Ball (5-pack)– Keep your pet happy with a set of five Indian Motorcycle® Squeak Tennis Balls. Made from a tough tennis ball material with built-in squeaker, they float in water making them perfect whatever your surroundings. 6.4cm wide.

Chew Toy – this branded 100% natural rubber Indian Motorcycle Chew Toy comes in a great shape for flinging, tugging and chewing. Great for dogs who love the standard bone shape. 7cm wide x 18cm tall.

Pull Toy – Our shaped rubber Indian Motorcycle tank Pull Toy will provide interactive fun for you and your dog. The rugged ropes will help keep gums and teeth clean and healthy. The tank has star-shaped holes on each end so you can stuff your pet with treats. 18cm tall.

Feeding Bowls – 2 Pack

Our Indian Motorcycle stainless steel dog bowls are perfect to feed your hungry pet. Each bowl in the set has a printed logo, rubber bottom and polished finish for long-lasting beauty. The set includes two sizes: 610ml & 910ml.

For more information on Indian Motorcycles UK visit indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



