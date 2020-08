The top-selling Simota Air Filter at parts specialist Wemoto is the OTB-9004 model for Triumph Bonneville 800, T100, 865, Scrambler and Thruxton models.

Wemoto stocks a wide range of Simota air filters for popular commuter, trail, adventure, sport and touring motorcycles.

Washable and reusable, Simota air filters are claimed to last the life of the bike, all the while providing the best in breathability and filtration.

While paper air filters rely on small holes in the fibre to block particles, Simota uses sticky oil cotton. This allows for better airflow, while the cotton’s pleated design increases the surface area for maximum filtration. They are also lightweight and heat resistant for up to 140 degrees centigrade.

Each filter comes with full cleaning instructions as well as a manufacturer’s warranty of 100,000km.

Simota air filter OTB-9004 – RRP £33.65

Check out the extensive fitment list at www.wemoto.com

Contact Wemoto:

T: 01273 597072

E:sales@wemoto.com

www.wemoto.com