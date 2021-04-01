Triumph Announce National Trident Tour – Now LiveTriumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled plans for a national test ride initiative for its recently launched middleweight roadster, the Trident 660.

The tour will visit 21 Triumph dealerships located throughout the UK from the 17th April to the 5th June, and will allow riders to experience the most talked about bike in the UK.

Bookings are now available via the dedicated Trident Tour website, free to book and on a first come first serve basis. Test rides will be available for both category A and A2 motorcycle licence holders.

Each ride will be accompanied by one of Triumph’s expert riders at the Covid-secure outdoor event and all riders will receive a Triumph goody bag to take home.

Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager, said: “We are delighted to confirm the dates and to let our riders, who we know are keen to experience the all-new Trident, finally ride this superb motorbike. The Trident’s Triple engine is unique in its class, offering a fantastic soundtrack, and the bike is equally suited to the daily commute as it is fun on Sundays. We’re looking forward to offering customers the chance to experience this for themselves and sharing in the excitement of this great new bike.”

List of dealerships and dates:

Pidcock Triumph Saturday 17th April
Staffordshire Triumph Sunday 18th April
JS Gedge Friday 23rd April
Triumph East London Saturday 24th April
Norfolk Triumph Sunday 25th April
Triumph West London Thursday 29th April
Total Triumph Saturday 1st May
Triumph Essex Sunday 2nd May
Woods Triumph Thursday 6th May
Fowlers Triumph Friday 7th May
Triumph Swindon Saturday 8th May
Triumph Oxford Sunday 9th May
Pure Triumph Wellingborough Saturday 15th May
Triumph North London Sunday 16th May
Bridge Triumph Friday 21st May
Triumph Dorset Saturday 22nd May
Laguna Triumph Sunday 23rd May
Carl Rosner Triumph Friday 28th May
Bulldog Triumph Saturday 29th May
Suffolk Triumph Sunday 30th May
Edinburgh Triumph Saturday 5th June

Test rides on the Trident outside of the Trident Tour dates at all Triumph dealerships can be booked separately. Please contact the dealership directly to arrange a test ride during opening hours or visit the website to book online Triumph Motorcycles.

The Trident 660 was unveiled in autumn of 2020 and since then has been one of the most anticipated and talked about motorcycles to enter the market in 2021. The exciting middleweight roadster is an all-new motorcycle for Triumph, designed to deliver three significant advantages. From its unique triple engine performance, to its class-leading technology and handling, and its incredibly competitive price, the Trident 660 introduces a whole new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders.
