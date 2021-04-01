Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled plans for a national test ride initiative for its recently launched middleweight roadster, the Trident 660.

The tour will visit 21 Triumph dealerships located throughout the UK from the 17th April to the 5th June, and will allow riders to experience the most talked about bike in the UK.

Bookings are now available via the dedicated Trident Tour website, free to book and on a first come first serve basis. Test rides will be available for both category A and A2 motorcycle licence holders.

Each ride will be accompanied by one of Triumph’s expert riders at the Covid-secure outdoor event and all riders will receive a Triumph goody bag to take home.

Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager, said: “We are delighted to confirm the dates and to let our riders, who we know are keen to experience the all-new Trident, finally ride this superb motorbike. The Trident’s Triple engine is unique in its class, offering a fantastic soundtrack, and the bike is equally suited to the daily commute as it is fun on Sundays. We’re looking forward to offering customers the chance to experience this for themselves and sharing in the excitement of this great new bike.”

List of dealerships and dates:

Pidcock Triumph Saturday 17th April Staffordshire Triumph Sunday 18th April JS Gedge Friday 23rd April Triumph East London Saturday 24th April Norfolk Triumph Sunday 25th April Triumph West London Thursday 29th April Total Triumph Saturday 1st May Triumph Essex Sunday 2nd May Woods Triumph Thursday 6th May Fowlers Triumph Friday 7th May Triumph Swindon Saturday 8th May Triumph Oxford Sunday 9th May Pure Triumph Wellingborough Saturday 15th May Triumph North London Sunday 16th May Bridge Triumph Friday 21st May Triumph Dorset Saturday 22nd May Laguna Triumph Sunday 23rd May Carl Rosner Triumph Friday 28th May Bulldog Triumph Saturday 29th May Suffolk Triumph Sunday 30th May Edinburgh Triumph Saturday 5th June

Test rides on the Trident outside of the Trident Tour dates at all Triumph dealerships can be booked separately. Please contact the dealership directly to arrange a test ride during opening hours or visit the website to book online Triumph Motorcycles.

The Trident 660 was unveiled in autumn of 2020 and since then has been one of the most anticipated and talked about motorcycles to enter the market in 2021. The exciting middleweight roadster is an all-new motorcycle for Triumph, designed to deliver three significant advantages. From its unique triple engine performance, to its class-leading technology and handling, and its incredibly competitive price, the Trident 660 introduces a whole new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders.

