Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled plans for a national test ride initiative for its recently launched middleweight roadster, the Trident 660.
The tour will visit 21 Triumph dealerships located throughout the UK from the 17th April to the 5th June, and will allow riders to experience the most talked about bike in the UK.
Bookings are now available via the dedicated Trident Tour website, free to book and on a first come first serve basis. Test rides will be available for both category A and A2 motorcycle licence holders.
Each ride will be accompanied by one of Triumph’s expert riders at the Covid-secure outdoor event and all riders will receive a Triumph goody bag to take home.
Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager, said: “We are delighted to confirm the dates and to let our riders, who we know are keen to experience the all-new Trident, finally ride this superb motorbike. The Trident’s Triple engine is unique in its class, offering a fantastic soundtrack, and the bike is equally suited to the daily commute as it is fun on Sundays. We’re looking forward to offering customers the chance to experience this for themselves and sharing in the excitement of this great new bike.”
List of dealerships and dates:
|Pidcock Triumph
|Saturday
|17th April
|Staffordshire Triumph
|Sunday
|18th April
|JS Gedge
|Friday
|23rd April
|Triumph East London
|Saturday
|24th April
|Norfolk Triumph
|Sunday
|25th April
|Triumph West London
|Thursday
|29th April
|Total Triumph
|Saturday
|1st May
|Triumph Essex
|Sunday
|2nd May
|Woods Triumph
|Thursday
|6th May
|Fowlers Triumph
|Friday
|7th May
|Triumph Swindon
|Saturday
|8th May
|Triumph Oxford
|Sunday
|9th May
|Pure Triumph Wellingborough
|Saturday
|15th May
|Triumph North London
|Sunday
|16th May
|Bridge Triumph
|Friday
|21st May
|Triumph Dorset
|Saturday
|22nd May
|Laguna Triumph
|Sunday
|23rd May
|Carl Rosner Triumph
|Friday
|28th May
|Bulldog Triumph
|Saturday
|29th May
|Suffolk Triumph
|Sunday
|30th May
|Edinburgh Triumph
|Saturday
|5th June
Test rides on the Trident outside of the Trident Tour dates at all Triumph dealerships can be booked separately. Please contact the dealership directly to arrange a test ride during opening hours or visit the website to book online Triumph Motorcycles.
The Trident 660 was unveiled in autumn of 2020 and since then has been one of the most anticipated and talked about motorcycles to enter the market in 2021. The exciting middleweight roadster is an all-new motorcycle for Triumph, designed to deliver three significant advantages. From its unique triple engine performance, to its class-leading technology and handling, and its incredibly competitive price, the Trident 660 introduces a whole new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders.
Find out more here Triumph Motorcycles.
