Introducing a new collaboration between Triumph and Beeline, the award-winning navigation brand, to deliver a dedicated Beeline navigation system in a unique Triumph-branded package. Designed to give Triumph riders all the benefits of this incredibly easy to use and elegant navigation system, with a minimal, stylish and robust design.

From its high-quality machined alloy case with durable IP67 waterproof and shockproof construction, to the premium laser etched Triumph branding, the new Triumph Beeline navigation system is perfect for all Triumph motorcycles, particularly the iconic Bonneville modern classic range.

User friendliness is one of the main characteristics of this new navigation choice, which can be securely mounted to any motorcycle in seconds thanks to the simple quick release twist-lock system and elasticated strap mount that comes as standard with every setup.

Using the Triumph Beeline is as easy as fitting it: riders simply need to download the free Beeline app, pair it to the device, choose their destination and press “go”, all without needing to remove their gloves as the device comes equipped with glove-friendly buttons. A quick start guide is included to make it even easier for every rider.

The back-lit display provides the rider with clean and clear directions in all lighting conditions, making it easy for the rider to follow the navigation instructions on the device. The rider is able to choose between two navigation modes: Route, which provides turn-by-turn navigation; and Compass, which enables the rider to follow a simple compass heading to reach the desired destination.

Triumph Beeline provides certified international navigation coverage in the UK, Europe, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

The user interface provides plenty of additional information to the rider thanks to the many features available, such as: speedometer, clock and trip computer, route tracking and sharing, metric and imperial information options and GPX route import option.

The 30-hour battery life and USB charging cable make the Triumph Beeline incredibly durable and practical. It also comes with a 2-year warranty, 12 months more than the standard Beeline, and free lifetime app and software updates.

Triumph Beeline will be available in Triumph dealers from 27th May 2021, and is priced at £199 (UK price).

