On Sunday 7th August, just before the Moto2 race at the Monster Energy British GP, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated its 120-year anniversary with a parade lap, showcasing its most significant and historic Triumph models, ridden around the circuit in front a cheering Silverstone crowd.

The parade lap line-up included priceless motorcycles such as the original Steve McQueen ‘Great Escape’ TR6, from the classic wartime movie epic, which was ridden by Triumph collector Dick Shepherd. The very first Moto2 Triumph Mule bike was ridden by Triumph’s Chief Product Officer, Steve Sargent and current models such as the latest generation Speed Triple 1200 RS joined the line-up, among others. Five-time World Enduro Champion Ivan Cervantes joined the celebrations on board the iconic Daytona 675.

Additional legendary motorcycles were also displayed within the British GP paddock. Those included the recently discovered original 1901 first Triumph prototype, the Scrambler 1200 used in the latest 007 movie No Time To Die and the legendary 1920’s Model H “Trusty” Triumph.

Triumph parade and display bikes:

1901 PROTOTYPE

1901

Long rumoured to exist and referenced within advertising and reviews that appeared in 1901, this first Triumph prototype was developed from a standard Triumph bicycle, with a 172cc 0.8 PS engine provided by Belgian manufacturer Minerva, in order to generate interest and gauge the public’s demand for a Triumph motorcycle. With an engine number that is consistent with references in Minerva’s engine records of a 1901 first Triumph engagement, the historic significance of this motorcycle is incredibly clear.

MODEL H (TRUSTY)

1915

The ‘Trusty’ was Triumph’s first big success. At the start of the First World War in 1914,

the British government needed effective communication with the front-line troops and replaced messengers on horses with dispatch riders on motorcycles. A number of models were tested for suitability and the Triumph Model H was selected. The Model H was nicknamed the ‘Trusty’ because of its unparalleled capability in the most challenging riding conditions imaginable.

6T THUNDERBIRD

1949

Triumph’s first post-war twin, the 6T Thunderbird was renowned for its reliability and enhanced power. This was proven at its launch when three machines were ridden from Meriden to France, maintaining 90mph over 500 miles on the banked Montlhéry circuit, and over 100mph in several flying laps, before being ridden home. Edward Turner named the bike after the mythical eagle-like creature from Native American folklore which was said to unleash thunder, lightning and rain. A Thunderbird famously featured in the controversial 1953 film The Wild One, starring Marlon Brando.

KEN HEANS – ISDT

TR6 DUPLEX

1961

The 650cc TR6 Duplex was also used in the 1962 International Six Days’ Trial in Garmisch where Ken Heans won a Gold Medal. This bike was actually the bike that should have been used in The Great Escape as it has unique external suspension springs which meant increased suspension travel – just the sort of thing you need for the type of jump later attempted in The Great Escape.

ORIGINAL GREAT ESCAPE

TR6 TROPHY

1961

Ridden by Steve McQueen in the 1963 American World War II film The Great Escape, this Triumph TR6 is one of the most iconic movie motorcycles of all time. Although an international racer and avid motorcycle fan, McQueen didn’t actually perform the famous barbed-wire fence jump scene himself. This was instead the work of his friend and legendary racer Bud Ekins, who was paid just $1,000 for the 65-foot long, 12-foot-high jump. The TR6 delivered world-class off-road performance, and a genuine 100mph, as McQueen showed in the chase scenes. Nothing in the 1960s world could match it.

X-75 HURRICANE

1973

Credited with being the world’s first factory custom, the striking X-75 Hurricane was first displayed at Earls Court in 1972. Starting life as a BSA, this machine was specially styled for the American market by Craig Vetter of Illinois. Intended for sidewalk cruising, the new model handled well and had good brakes. However, financial problems soon after caused Triumph to drop the model, and so only a small number were actually built.

TR65T TIGER TRAIL

1982

One of six 650cc models built between 1982 and 1983. The 650cc TR65T Tiger Trail came out in early 1982 and was based around the newly introduced Triumph TR65 Thunderbird engine albeit suitably altered for the trail and with electronic ignition.

SPEED TRIPLE

1994

Aggressive, agile and purposeful, this bike ignited a segment, defined a category and introduced the term “factory streetfighter”. The ‘94 Speed Triple was THE original hooligan. Unlike anything else on the market, the Speed Triple had the performance and capability of a sportsbike in a naked roadster package, with its distinctive and characterful triple engine. It was well regarded for its sophisticated suspension, delivering agile cornering without compromising high speed stability.

DAYTONA 675

2004

From its unveiling, the Daytona 675 stood out from its rivals thanks to its astonishing refinement. With its high-set seat and a radical riding position tilted markedly forward, it immediately thrust the rider into a racing set-up. Light and powerful, the Daytona astonished with its three-cylinder engine. Compared to the four-cylinder units that were the norm in its category, this new engine gave the rider unprecedented riding pleasure, thanks to a higher mid-range torque and, at the same time, a unique thrill. Its furious engine note rumbled all the way from 6,000rpm to 14,000rpm.

Moto2 PROTOTYPE

2017

This unique prototype motorcycle was developed as the base for Triumph Moto2™ 765cc triple engine developed for the 2019 season. With a dedicated race chassis and ECU, its heavily developed race tuned prototype 765cc engine features a modified cylinder head, titanium valves and stiffer valve springs, low output race alternator, taller first gear ratio, slimmer profile engine covers, and race developed slipper clutch. This prototype was used in testing at the Ciudad del Motor de Aragón ridden by Julian Simon, former 125cc World Champion and Moto2™ runner-up.

Scrambler 1200 XE Bond Bike (No Time to Die)

2019 – Displayed at MotoGP VIP Village

The original Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE which was used in the production of the 25th James Bond movie: No Time to Die, as seen in the Matera scene. The Scrambler 1200’s engine provides 90 PS @ 7,400rpm and is tuned to deliver ‘high torque’ off-road and on, low down and across the mid-range, with peak torque of 110 Nm at a low 3,950rpm, making it perfect for escaping from the bad guys.

Rocket 3R 221 Edition

2021

The 221 Edition Rockets feature a distinctive new paint scheme with striking Red Hopper tank and front mudguard beautifully contrasting with the Sapphire Black of elements such as the side panels, rear bodywork and radiator cowls. The paint scheme is further enhanced by the subtle tank-top graphics which showcase all of the Rocket’s exceptional performance numbers, including 2458cc engine, 221 Nm torque, 167 PS power, 85.9mm stroke and 110.2mm bore.

Speed Triple 1200 RS

2021

All-new in every dimension, the Speed Triple 1200 RS has been purpose-designed from the ground up to deliver an absolute revolution in terms of Speed Triple power, performance, handling and technology, giving the ultimate performance naked sports ride. With an all-new higher capacity 1160cc triple engine developed with insight from our Moto2™ race engine programme, the new Speed Triple 1200 RS delivers 180 PS peak power at 10,750rpm and 125 NM peak torque at 9,000rpm.

Speed Triple 1200 RR

2022

The new Speed Triple 1200 RR has been designed to reflect the UK automotive world’s proud tradition of combining distinctive British elegance with exhilarating real-world performance. Creating a new dimension for riders who love the iconic nature of the Speed Triple with its unique character and road-focused sports performance, the new RR represents a step up in both beauty and capability, to deliver something more unique, more characterful, and truly authentic. In essence, a modern take on a café racer, and the ultimate sports bike for the road.

Triumph Triple Trophy Street Triple 765 RS

2022 – Displayed at MotoGP VIP Village

The Triumph Triple Trophy #PoweredByTriumph will reward the highest points-finisher at the end of the 2022 season with this custom-liveried Triumph Street Triple RS, boasting the 765cc triple from which the Moto2™ engine is derived. Running alongside the Moto2™ World Championship, Triumph Triple Trophy points are awarded to rider[s] across three categories: 7 points for ‘best race progression from start to finish’, 6 points for ‘pole position’, and 5 points for ‘fastest race lap’.

