Andrew Wood, the original owner of Woods Abergele, has announced his retirement from the North Wales dealership after four successful decades. The Triumph dealership, Woods Motorcycles, has been successfully purchased by Completely Motoring Group.

Retirees Andrew and Allie will continue to support staff and customers at the spacious Abergele dealership, which has 12,000 sq. feet of showroom and workshop, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition over the next year.

With forty years of dedicated franchise experience, Woods Motorcycles was one of the original dealers in the UK Triumph Motorcycle network, selling and servicing motorcycles in North Wales and the surrounding areas since 1981.

The Completely Motoring Group was launched in 2009 by Rob Ayland and today the automotive group continues to be run by Rob and sons, James and George. The company owns a portfolio of motorcycle and automotive dealerships nationwide.

Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager said: “Woods Motorcycles has been a key member of the UK’s dealer network and will continue to be so under the new management of Completely Motoring. The team at Woods is responsible for fifty per cent of new bike registrations within North Wales, which contributes hugely to Triumph Motorcycles’ continued sales success. Thank you to Andrew and the team for their dedication, expertise and loyalty to the Triumph brand over the past forty years.”

Andrew Wood, owner of Woods said: “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey with Woods Motorcycles over the last forty years. I will miss the great customers and the relationships with the employees at Triumph. I am very much looking forward to retirement, but I will be working with the new owners to help oversee a smooth transition.”

