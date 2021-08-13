Bob Eve, the owner of Bob’s Motorcycle Centre, has announced his retirement from the Jersey dealership after 35 years of rewarding trade. The dealership closed its doors for the final time on Saturday August 7, 2021.

A new Triumph dealership, named Triumph Channel Islands opened on Monday August 9, 2021 under new management of the well-established, The Mansell Collection . The new Triumph destination will be situated alongside the already existing Mansell Collection showroom in St Helier, Jersey.

The Mansell Collection is owned by legendary British racing car driver, Nigel Mansell, CBE and son Greg Mansell who has been appointed the new dealership’s general manager. Key sales and after-sales team members will remain in the business while the new Jersey premises plan to adopt the latest Triumph corporate identity over winter season.

Bob’s Motorcycles proudly became a Triumph dealership in 2000 and for the last 21 years successfully managed Triumph for the Channel Islands.

Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager, said: “Bob’s Motorcycle Centre has been an integral member of the UK’s dealer network for over 20 years. We would like to thank Bob and the team for their commitment, hard work and dedication to the Triumph brand over the last two decades. Triumph is now looking forward to the exciting times ahead working with The Mansell Collection and the brilliant team at the new venue on the Channel Islands.”

Bob Eve, owner of Bob’s Motorcycle Centre, said: “We would like to thank all our customers for their support and friendship over the years. We have really enjoyed working with Triumph and would like to thank them for the opportunity. We are very pleased the Mansell’s have agreed to take over and we wish them luck in the future.”

For more information about Bob’s Motorcycle Centre please visit the website: here.

The full list of Triumph’s UK dealerships can be found on the website: here.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

