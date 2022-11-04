Triumph & Dorna Present New Collaboration In Valencia

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The new Street Triple 765 line-up and the 2022 Triumph Triple Trophy prize are unveiled at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana.

In a special Press Conference at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, Moto2™ engine supplier Triumph presented the new Street Triple 765 line-up and the prize for the 2022 Triumph Triple Trophy. New for 2023, it’s the most powerful and poised Street Triple 765 line-up ever, with a major update to the Street Triple R, making this the new definitive new streetfighter, a new Street Triple RS which sets a whole new benchmark for performance naked sports, and an exclusive limited-run Street Triple 765 Moto2™ Edition – delivering the highest specification and most focused Street Triple ever, and the closest you can get to a Moto2™ racer for the road.

Engine upgrades derived directly from the Moto2™ race engine programme result in a significant step up in performance on the new Street Triple R plus category-leading power for the new RS and Moto2™ Edition, with increased torque and improved responsiveness across all three new 765 powered models. Complementing its aggressive new styling, the enhanced ergonomics and highest ever specification make this latest generation of the legendary and award-winning Street Triple the most agile and precise handling ever.

The range was presented in Valencia by Steve Sargent; Triumph Chief Product Officer, Miles Perkins; Triumph Head of Brand Management, and Carlos Ezpeleta; Dorna Sports’ Chief Sporting Officer. MotoGP™ Legend Randy Mamola was also on hand to unveil the 2022 prize for the Triumph Triple Trophy – and he’ll be taking it for a spin on Friday afternoon, too.

The most powerful Street Triple range ever

– Significantly upgraded 765cc triple engine, with 120 PS for the Street Triple R and a category-leading peak power of 130 PS for the RS & Moto2™ Edition, plus increased peak torque at 80Nm on all models

– Improved responsiveness and acceleration with revised gearing and final drive

– New freer-flowing exhaust and silencer delivers the trademark triple soundtrack

– Track-ready Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quickshifter fitted to all three models

The most technologically advanced Street Triple range ever

– New optimised cornering ABS and switchable optimised cornering traction control

– Riding modes upgraded with new more dynamic throttle maps

– 5” TFT instruments on the RS & Moto2™ Edition and multifunctional instruments with TFT display on the R

– All-LED lighting with distinctively shaped daytime running lights on the RS

& Moto2™ Edition (market specific)

The most agile and precise handling Street Triple range ever

– Enhanced ergonomics with wider handlebars on the Street Triple R and RS,

and revised geometry for even better agility on the new RS & Moto2™ Edition

– Highest ever specification Brembo Stylema® brakes on the RS & Moto2™ Edition

– High specification fully-adjustable suspension

– Gullwing swingarm enhances high-speed stability and precise chassis behaviour

– Track-ready specification on the Moto2™ Edition, including new performance-tuned fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension and new clip-on handlebars

The most aggressive and focused Street Triple range ever

– New sharper, more aggressive bodywork

– New race-derived 765 liveries with bold and distinctive colour schemes

– Official Moto2™ branding and sporty carbon fibre bodywork on the Moto2™ Edition

Learn More here: https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-new-2023-street-triple-765-range/

