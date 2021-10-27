Triumph Factory Visitor Experience Launches New No Time To Die Exhibition

An impressive brand-new No Time To Die exhibition is now on display at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience and showcases the Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 motorcycles which feature in key stunt scenes in the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die.

For months, the Triumph design workshop team collaborated behind closed doors with the stunt team from the film to configure several feature motorcycles for the movie, including special preparations of Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 models to handle the extreme and dynamic action sequences – and the film’s world-class stunt riders demanded.

You can get up close to these high-performance bikes and other world-class collections, at the free-entry Triumph Factory Visitor Experience, which is open Wed – Sun 10am-4.30pm.

No Time To Die is in UK cinemas now.

For more information visit the website: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/visitor-experience

