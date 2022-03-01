Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Announcing an exciting new partnership that brings together two iconic global brands, Gibson and Triumph Motorcycles, with a unique collaboration based on the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar and the equally legendary 1959 Triumph Bonneville T120 motorcycle.

With a shared ambition to support the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and its global charity efforts for men’s mental health and prostate cancer awareness and fundraising, full information on the partnership will be released on the 22nd of March 2022.

