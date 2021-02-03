Triumph Motorcycles And Wmg Academies Secure New Educational Partnership

Triumph Motorcycles aim to inspire, educate and recruit students from Schools, Colleges and Universities by creating a fun, exciting and safe learning environment for young people to develop an informed view about careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Manufacturing, Mathematics, Business, Marketing and Design.

WMG Academy for Young Engineers are the first of their kind to secure a partnership agreement, with both WMG Academy Coventry and WMG Academy Solihull signing up to the program.

This three phased Educational Partnership initially aims to ‘Inspire’, by taking young people out of the classroom and bringing them to the home of Triumph Motorcycles, where students of all ages can experience first-hand, the fully operational, world-class Engineering and Manufacturing Headquarters of this globally renowned business. This motivational site visit will only take place when safe for all parties to do so.

During this all-inclusive visit, young learners will be shown the unique, immersive Factory Visitor Experience Exhibition, and get up close to the history, structure and performance of a world-renowned global business through interactive exhibitions, virtual tours and interactive quizzes. An education-focused, fully guided Factory Tour will reveal little-known facts, exciting insights, and aims to put students in the heart of the design, manufacturing and assembly process. Triumph’s very own professional Design Engineers will also be challenging students with real-life projects which aim to teach valuable skills in a creative yet demanding structure. The first site visit will only commence when safe for all, and legal to do so.

The secondary phase of this new Learning and Engineering collaboration has the objective to ‘Educate’, where Triumph Motorcycles have agreed to provide real-life projects and course content direct from in-house departments which can be embedded to learning structures, meeting national curriculum standards across Science, Technology, Engineering, Manufacturing, Mathematics, Business, Marketing and Design Departments.

The concluding phase is to ‘Recruit’, where the focus will be to ensure students are readily employable having gained real-world experience, be fluent in commercial language and be able to use tools and equipment with the skills of experienced engineers, designers and employees. Placement and graduate opportunities may also be available.

Simon Thrussell, Head of Customer Experience, Triumph Motorcycles said: “We have designed this engaging new Educational Partnership to help get the best out of the students; to support the next working generation by providing them with inspiration filled with passion and drive, real-world skills and actual challenges required in industry as well as opportunities which are attainable.

It’s excellent to have both WMG Academies on board and to be in regular video and call contact discussing the detail on how we can collaborate on curriculum lead projects to enhance learning, when safe to do so. I suspect this will be an ever-evolving partnership which grows with all the students we bring on board. We are very much looking forward to developing this partnership, inspiring, educating and recruiting students, when we are safely able to.”

Ecaterina Falinschi, a Year 11 student at WMG Academy Coventry, said: “I’m looking forward to the new and exciting opportunities that Triumph can offer students like me at WMG Academy.

“Triumph has already given us two motorbikes for our academies, which will really bring our learning to life. I’m looking forward to going on a trip to Triumph to learn more about the company and find out what opportunities there are there.”

Mrs Kate Tague, Executive Principal of WMG Academy for Young Engineers, said: “We are delighted to be chosen as the first schools to partner with Triumph as we continue to inspire the next generation of engineers, innovators, designers and business leaders.

“We’re looking forward to working with Triumph to enhance our career-focussed curriculum, expand our partner engagement programme and open up further career opportunities for our students. We’re lucky to have such an exciting globally-recognised brand right on our doorstep.”

WMG Academies offer a career-focussed education to students aged 14-19 with an interest in science, technology, engineering and maths. With state-of-the-art facilities, the academies offer GCSE, A-Level and BTEC qualifications, working in partnership with the University of Warwick and local, national and global businesses.

For all students, teachers, parents, engineers, designers and manufacturers – this partnership celebrates a significant moment where we can look ahead to the future, collaborating engineering, education and recruitment in our local community.

For more information on the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience and Triumph’s Educational Partnership click here: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/visitor-experience

