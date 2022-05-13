Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

To mark its momentous 120th anniversary, Triumph Motorcycles will be celebrating with 120 ride-outs across the UK during 2022.

Triumph is inviting dealers, partners, owner’s clubs, brand ambassadors, motorcycle events and the wider riding community to be part of history in the making and host one of the rides.

120 ride-outs aims to celebrate all things Triumph, bringing together Triumph owners from every generation: from modern Hinckley era bikes to classic and heritage models, to share their passion for Triumph’s story, history and brand legacy.

Launching on 13 May, Triumph has created a dedicated registration portal at www.120rideouts.co.uk for everyone who wishes to apply to host their own 120 ride-out. From a solo tour on remote gravel trails, to a ride to the coast as a group, or even a record-breaking ride-out from a British landmark, everyone is welcome to apply to be a part of our official 120-year celebrations. Triumph will review applications based on a number of criteria to ensure that there is a broad range of events, which fully represent our riding community across the UK and Ireland.

Upon approval, the ride organiser will be provided with a digital certificate of participation, comprehensive organisers guide and a pack of branded assets to help host a safe and successful ride-out. This will include exclusive commemorative patches for all participants who ride on a Triumph.

Triumph owners and other riders who wish to take part in an anniversary ride can register their interest on the portal to receive regular updates as rides are added to the calendar and information on how to join.

All riders and brands of motorcycle are welcome to take part, while all riders who complete one of the 120 ride-outs on a Triumph motorcycle will be gifted an exclusive commemorative 120 ride-out patch. Additionally, there will be a dedicated 120 ride-out display featuring photos from all the events, as part of the 120th anniversary exhibition at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience in Hinckley.

Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager said: “Celebrating 120 years of the Triumph brand is an incredible achievement and gives us the opportunity to reach out and share this milestone with our community of Triumph owners, our dealer network and friends of the brand. 120 ride-outs is something that every motorcyclist can be a part of, and I am looking forward to seeing riders come together on two wheels to celebrate by doing what we love – riding.”

The full list of ride outs will be updated throughout the year and will be available to view at www.120rideouts.co.uk.

More information on Triumph Motorcycles’ 120th anniversary can be found: here.

More information about Triumph Motorcycles can be found here.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security