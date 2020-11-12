This season we have focussed exclusively on technical rider functionality. Introducing a new line of packable essential utility products that can be stored within easy reach of the rider, either in backpacks or within bike storage.

Base Layer Line:

Heat retaining extra skin. Comfort and flexibility whilst riding is essential. Ergonomically engineered to offer maximum comfort whilst helping to maintain your core temperature. These products allow perspiration to evaporate away from the body. Evaporation uses lots of energy and lowers the body temperature, this is why it is essential not to get too sweaty but keep warm whilst riding in cold.

Storm Guard Line:

Add an extra layer of waterproof protection in adverse weather conditions. Using TriTech technology, these products are engineered for increased waterproof protection. The outer fabrics are designed to repel water from the surface and prevent water from entering. Constructed using heat sealed tape this technology prevents water leaking through even at its weakest point.

Reflective Line:

Innovative Reflective Fabric technology is constructed from micro glass beads which intensifies the light directly back to the source rather than to disperse in all directions. Therefore, ensuring increased rider visibility in dark conditions.

Hi – Viz Line:

Visibility isn’t just a night-time concern. The brand new innovative, hi-viz clothing is created using fluorescent materials that react with the Sun’s ultraviolet rays, to increase rider visibility in low-light conditions.