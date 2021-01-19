Triumph Motorcycles Donate A New Trident 660 To The National Motorcycle Museum’s Re-Opening Fund Raffle.

Triumph and the National Motorcycle Museum share a long and passionate history of partnership in protecting and promoting the incredible history of British motorcycling, which has encompassed many landmark moments of success and challenges.

As part of Triumph’s commitment to supporting this amazing institution through these very difficult times, and in their endeavour to raise the funds required to re-open in 2021, we are pleased to announce that we will be donating a new Trident 660 to the NMM raffle.

Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said:

“We look forward to welcoming the winner at a Triumph dealership of their choice in the UK to collect their prize, and encourage the many fans of the National Motorcycle Museum and British motorcycling to show their support in buying a ticket and contributing to the survival of this incredible UK venue’’.

National Motorcycle Museum Director James Hewing said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have such a significant prize for our re-opening fund raffle. Offering a brand-new Triumph Trident 660 will really help towards raising the funds that will allow us to re-open 7 days a week. We have a very long-standing relationship with Triumph who have once again shown us their support at a time when it really matters”.

Raffle entry

For a chance to win this amazing prize and for full terms and conditions, visit https://www.nationalmotorcyclemuseum.co.uk/appeal-raffle/ where you can purchase your raffle tickets directly online from the National Motorcycle Museum.

