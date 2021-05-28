Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles Factory Visitor Experience reopens with new landspeed exhibition, free entry announcements and a star-studded weekend.

On Thursday 20th May the Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles Factory Visitor Experience welcomed back customers, hosted Dynavolt Triumph’s factory rider Kyle Smith and launched a sizeable new Land Speed Exhibition. The Factory Visitor Experience also supported The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and entertained guests with an impressive start up and ride of two immaculately restored 1962 race featured Thruxton Bonneville’s on the weekend following the reopening.

An impressive brand-new Land Speed Exhibition is now on display and showcases the Triumph Infor Land Speed Rocket Streamliner, which was built to challenge the Motorcycle Land Speed Record with Guy Martin in the hot seat, back in 2016 at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Publicly revealed for the first time ever, this Land Speed motorcycle is powered by two turbocharged 1,485cc inline triple engines, sourced from the world leading Triumph Rocket III, and can deliver more than 1,000 horsepower (750 kW). Visitors can now get up close to view this truly iconic, performance-based legend at the Hinckley Headquarters.

Kyle Smith, newly appointed rider for the Dynavolt Triumph team, that will compete in the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship, also attended the re-opening celebrations and spent time browsing the Exhibition alongside customers and colleagues from Triumph Motorcycles.

The festivities continued into the weekend, with the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience being the meeting point for the Leicester leg of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on Sunday 23rd May. Around 60 classic motorcycles, and their dapper-styled riders, rode to raise funds for cutting-edge research into prostate cancer, mental health and suicide prevention programs. The Factory Visitor Experience also specially displayed the stunning one-off custom Thruxton 1200 RS which is to be the prize for the Gentlefolk Competition.

For the occasion the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience also hosted former Triumph Works Rider, multiple race winner and former TT rider John Cooper. To commemorate his achievements John Cooper has his very own celebratory plaque marking the way in the ‘Avenue of Legends’ on the lead up to the Factory Visitor Experience.

Specially restored and ridden for the event, two 1962 Thruxton Bonneville’s, both of which were raced at the 1962 Thruxton 500 Mile Production Race by John Cooper himself and friend Percy Tait, were started up and ridden down The Avenue of Legends in front of the dapper ladies and gentlemen. This was a shared moment in history, as it was the first time John Cooper had seen and ridden this race-tuned classic motorcycle since he last rode it in 1962 at Thruxton Circuit.

John Cooper said, ‘This is great fun. It’s a lovely atmosphere and just fantastic to see so many men and women out riding for a good cause. It’s been a pleasure to be a part of it all.’

John Slatcher, organiser of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Leicester said, ‘We’ve managed to raise over £10,000 for Men’s Health which is much more than we expected! The support has been overwhelming and we’re already looking forward to next year!’

This fuel-filled weekend coincided with the welcomed announcement that the Exhibition, 1902 Café and Factory Shop will continue to offer free entry tickets, with pre-booking advised to guarantee access while government guidance on social distancing is still in place.

For more information on the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience and The Distinguished Gentleman’s Rode click here: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/visitor-experience

