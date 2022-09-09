Triumph Motorcycles – Ios16 Update Advice

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Below is a service message from Triumph Motorcycles regarding the upcoming iOS16 Update.

Apple are due to release their new version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 16, on Monday 12th of September, however this version has introduced a change that is preventing the My Triumph app from connecting to Triumph bike’s Bluetooth modules, which is stopping the turn-by-turn navigation to be used.

We advise customers who wish to use navigation through the app not to update your iPhone to iOS 16 until this issue has been resolved. We are working closely with Apple to resolve this as soon as possible.

