Triumph Motorcycles launches new E-bike

In a business originating with bicycles, and world-famous for making motorcycles for 118 years, Triumph is now entering the e-bicycle market with the ‘Trekker GT’: a stunning new bicycle that incorporates Triumph’s everlasting passion for performance and riding fun.

The Trekker GT, the first e-cycle designed by Triumph, combines performance engineering with the latest iteration of Shimano’s battery technology and drive train, offering customers the best in style, comfort, quality and finish.

Performance and Range

With the latest generation of electric drive weighing in at just 2.88 kg, the Trekker GT offers a smooth and responsive drive and a day-long range of c.150km per charge through its 250w 60Nm torque-rich Shimano powertrain that comprises a Shimano Steps E6100 motor and a fully integrated Shimano E8035 504Wh battery.

Riding Feel

The design of the fully integrated powertrain blends together a minimalistic approach by concealing the key components in an elegant, stylised frame which, combined with the narrow-width handlebar and the ultra-comfort of the Selle-Royal Vivo saddle, provides the rider with optimal ergonomics and great rider comfort and control.

Style

The Trekker GT has been designed by Triumph’s world-leading vehicle styling team delivering a distinctive silhouette, characterised by its contemporary, clean design and elegant lines.

Featuring a sophisticated twin paint scheme in familiar Triumph motorcycle colours of Matt Silver Ice and Matt Jet Black, the Trekker GT has an elegant look which is enriched by dedicated blacked-out features and detailing across the bicycle including wheels, pedals, seat post and handlebar stem, plus high-value cast aluminium Triumph badging.

Premium Equipment

The Trekker GT bicycle includes a set of premium features fitted as standard including integrated LED lighting, full length matt-black mudguards, blacked-out pannier rack, side stand and ABUS pro-shield integrated lock. Triumph’s heavy duty security items including 270mm U-lock and chain and ground anchor, and Muc-off/Triumph cleaning kit complete the Trekker GT accessory line-up.

Market Availability & Pricing

The Trekker GT is planned to be available immediately in the UK, United States and in Europe with the exception of Germany and Austria, while for Asia Pacific markets, availability is still to be defined.

Pricing for all markets will be announced on launch.

Specifications