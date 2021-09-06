Triumph Motorcycles Launches ‘ride Out To Help Out’ Campaign

Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles is launching ‘Ride Out to Help Out’, a campaign to encourage the biking community to visit and nominate small businesses up and down the country that have faced months of closure and uncertainty during the pandemic.

The campaign, which kicks off on 6 September, will celebrate the ride out destinations at the heart of the motorcycling community, from cafés and chip shops, to pubs and ice cream vans. They all provide a great excuse for a ride out and by nominating a venue, or riding out to one, all riders can help these fantastic independent businesses to get back on their feet.

To launch the campaign, Triumph dealers and some of the brand’s ambassadors including Victoria Pendleton, George North, Maria Costello MBE and George Clarke have been nominating their favourite spots for a ride out.

Below is a sample of the venues nominated so far – the full list is available to view on the Triumph website here.

Koti Autotalli, Oxfordshire

Oily Rag, Gloucestershire

Woodchester Mansion, Gloucestershire

East Coast Gelato, Hunstanton

Baffle Haus, Pontypool

Bike Shed, London

Ryka’s Café, Surrey (we nominated Ryka’s Café)

Super Sausage Café, Northamptonshire

There is no limit to the number of locations that can be involved in the campaign, and now Triumph is looking for the community to nominate their own favourite spots.

Riders can put forward their best-loved locations in two ways. Firstly, by visiting the Triumph nomination page at www.rideouttohelpout.com to register the venue. Alternatively, riders can simply share their favourite destination on social media using the hashtag #RideOutToHelpOut.

All the businesses nominated to take part in the campaign will be promoted via the Triumph website and social media channels.

Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager, said: “The last 18 months have affected us all in many ways. Now we’re able to ride freely with friends again, the Ride Out to Help Out campaign is a fantastic way of encouraging more bikers from further afield to visit the hidden gems that have been nominated. It’s time to grab our helmets and show our support.”

The website will remain live into 2022 to allow riders to saddle up, discover and share places to ride in their surrounding areas and across the UK.

For more information about Ride Out to Help Out please visit the website: here.

