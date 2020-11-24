Triumph Motorcycles Officially Back In The Bsb Paddock In 2021

Following on from the recent announcement by British Superbike organisers MSVR and FIM World Supersport organisers DWO about the future evolution of the Supersport class, Triumph Motorcycles will have a Factory supported race team in the 2021 British Supersport Championship.

This exciting development marks the official return of Triumph into the British racing scene with a factory supported team and the beginning of an even wider racing presence in 2022 and beyond.

Further details will be announced within the next two weeks.

For more information on Triumph Motorcycles visit triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Note: Pictures are of Triumphs Moto2 test bike (in 2019) and just for illustration purposes and not the future race bikes

