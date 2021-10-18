Triumph Motorcycles Open New Adventure Experience In Spain

Triumph Adventure Experience Spain will provide riders with full motorcycle licenses, from all over Europe, the opportunity to progress through levels of Off-Road Training courses, as well as light-hearted, fun Adventure Experiences.

Off-Road Training will challenge riders of any skill level to gradually enhance technical riding skills, while building confidence and technique. The cohesive curriculum has been developed by the Triumph Global Adventure Experience Team, and includes guidance and advice on momentum techniques, low speed control, and rut management, delivered by Triumph Accredited Instructors.

Adventure Experiences will be fully guided, light off-road riding, utilising some of the best roads and trails across the Malaga and Andalusia regions, in group sessions lead across varying environments.

Matt Reed, Operations Manager for the Triumph Global Adventure Experience in Wales has supported the development of this new facility. ‘The views, the mountains, the scenery and even the road riding sections of the operation are incredible. Triumph Adventure Experience Spain has a lot to offer customers; with the brand-new facilities, the purpose-built, multi-terrain arena, the close location to Malaga Airport, talented Instructors, it is an overall fantastic experience which will attract riders from all over Europe.’

Antonio Urrea Verdejo, Managing Partner for Triumph Adventure Experience Spain added, ‘Our aim is to ensure riders have the confidence to ride their own motorcycles on varied terrain around the world. Our instructors are so passionate about off-road riding, we want to share our knowledge to support other riders, while giving a professional and first-class experience. We are looking forward to welcoming riders to Triumph Adventure Experience Spain very soon!’

