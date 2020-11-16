Bikers and fans will be able to grab a bargain from Triumph’s premium rider wear and lifestyle clothing ranges in its first ever Black Friday sale event.

Running from 16 November to 30 November 2020, fans of Triumph’s latest premium lifestyle clothing range will be able to browse the best deals in store and on the Triumph website.

Items on offer will vary across the UK dealer network; allowing fans to find their perfect gift, no matter their location.

Much of Triumph’s rider wear selection features GoreTex waterproof technology and D3O impact protection, keeping riders dry and protected throughout the winter months.

Renowned for its high quality and heritage style, Triumph’s luxury lifestyle range offers any motorcycle fan the perfect day-to-day clothing. From its heritage t-shirts and jumpers to its hoodies and caps; there’s something in the Triumph lifestyle range for any two-wheeled fanatic.

Find your perfect Triumph apparel: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/shop

