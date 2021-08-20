Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles showcases racing heritage and pays tribute to celebrated rider Craig Jones with memorial lap.

With Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles firmly back in the paddock for the British Supersport Championship with the Dynavolt Triumph Team, round 5 at Donington circuit was a fitting occasion to demonstrate a series of activities. A memorial lap took place, attributed to acclaimed rider Craig Jones, along with a unique display of heritage racing motorcycles and the opportunity for Triumph owners to ride their bikes on a lap of the 1.9mile Midlands circuit.

One of the highlights of the weekend was the return of the Valmoto Triumph 600 Daytona to the track. Last publicly ridden by Craig Jones in the 2004 Championship where Jones delivered some incredible performances, including a victorious win on the ‘last corner, last lap, last race’ back in 2004 at Donington Circuit before he sadly passed away in 2008.

2011 BSB Champion and friend of Craig Jones, Tommy Hill rode the #18 bike, kindly loaned from Dick Shepherd and the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience, to pay tribute to Jones and celebrate the famous victory.

Tommy was joined on track by fellow rider Scott Smart who followed closely on another celebrated motorcycle: 2012 Triumph 675 Daytona #1, previously ridden by Glen Richards for Smiths Racing, the British Supersport Champion in 2012.

The significance of the story warmed hearts around the circuit and brought Craig Jones’ family members, racing managers, and commentator Fred Clarke to the circuit to honour the moment.

Custodian of the motorcycle, Dick Shepherd said: “With such significant history it’s been great to be able to carry on the memories back here at Donington. It’s lovely to see everyone come together and share this special moment, from across the circuit.”

If you missed the action, these bikes alongside another 11 from the Triumph Daytona bloodline feature in a current exhibition at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience. This is free to enter and open Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00am to 4:30pm.

For more information on the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience visit the website here.

