Triumph Will Display Its Newest Models, Lead the Saturday Fan Ride And Provide Free Motorcycle Parking At Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 30-May 2

Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles is geared up and ready for the opening round of the 2021 MotoAmerica Series at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 30-May 2. The British company, with its North American headquarters based in Atlanta, is excited to show off its latest roadster models to the rabid fans of MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series.

Triumph will bring a loaded factory semi to the fan zone at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with its all-new 2022 model motorcycles, including the all-new Trident 660 and Speed Triple 1200 RS, taking center stage for the first time at a public event. Triumph will also showcase their top spec café racer, the new Thruxton RS and their high-performance Daytona Moto2™ 765, which celebrates Triumph being the official engine supplier for the Moto2™ race series. Fans in attendance will be able to pose for a photo-opportunity upon a Daytona Moto2™ 765 in a full racing lean, against a racetrack backdrop. Additionally, the motorcycle parking area at Road Atlanta will be free over the course of the weekend, thanks to sponsorship from Triumph.

Motorcycle riders 16 years and over can also experience Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta’s world-famous esses, the long run down the back straight to the chicane that is turns 10 and 11, and the charge down the hill to final corner and the start/finish line during the Triumph-led Fan Ride. All riders and passengers must wear a helmet and meet at the motorcycle parking lot at 5 p.m. with wheels scheduled to roll at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Much like our fans, we’re looking forward to seeing the all-new Triumphs on display at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta,” said Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica’s Senior Sponsorship Manager. “There’s nothing like kicking the tires on new motorcycles while you’re at a motorcycle race, and we know the Triumph display will be a popular place for our fans. We can’t wait to get the season rolling and we’re thrilled that Triumph is going to be a big part of our opening round.”

“With Atlanta being the home to Triumph in North America, we’re proud to recognize our valued owners with the opportunity to lead the Fan Ride on their hometown racetrack.” says Adam VanderVeen – Marketing Director, Triumph Motorcycles America. “And with two all-new roadsters just added to the family, the Trident 660 and Speed Triple 1200 RS, the kick-off race to the MotoAmerica season is the perfect place to publicly display the latest Triumph line-up for the first time.”

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

April 30-May 2 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pitt Race Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

