Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles Factory Visitor Experience has launched an all-new Factory Tour.

The redesigned factory tour now includes a visit to the Centre of Excellence, home of Triumph’s prototype development and 3D printing, and the world-renowned paint shop. A new UK assembly line can also be viewed during the tour.

The new assembly facility has been designed to build several thousand motorcycles a year across a wide variety of Triumph models for the UK and European markets. This follows Triumph’s plan to continue to build motorcycles in the UK and to increase capacity to respond to shifts in customer demand, while focussing on the UK and European markets.

With this refreshed factory tour, visitors can get close to the 3D designs, tools and components being used in early-stage prototype builds whilst being guided through a new state-of-the-art facility, as Triumph promises to continue to build all its engineering prototypes at the Hinckley Headquarters.

Nicole Coates, one of the first visitors on the new Factory Tour, said: “It is quite impressive! I have come away with a great appreciation for the quality that’s coming from Triumph. I was surprised to see so many people working by hand rather than robots. It is such a personable experience; the staff working in the Factory looked very at ease and proud of what they were doing.”

Anthony Coates, who had received the Factory Tour as a gift, added: “The experience overall has been great. The tour guides pitch it very well throughout the route – it’s easy to follow and understand. Even after the Factory Tour, we visited the Exhibition which was fascinating, and the Café was very satisfying with friendly, welcoming staff. I would recommend the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience!”

Simon Thrussell, Head of Customer Experience, commented: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming everybody back to enjoy the fantastic new factory tour. A team from across the business has worked relentlessly to create a thoroughly engaging, educational and exciting experience that the whole family can enjoy.”

Tickets can be booked online from the Triumph Motorcycles website, priced from £20 per person. The Exhibition, 1902 Café and Factory Shop will continue to offer free entry.

