Triumph Rocket 3 Review. Is the worlds highest torque motorcycle for you? Cruiser or sports bike?

If you cant see the above click here to watch on Youtube

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review, at long last, the Triumph Rocket 3 motorbike.

This is the worlds most torquey production motorcycle! Is it too hot to handle or is it for you? We find out.

We look at the handling, brakes, acceleration, ride modes and find out what it is like to ride. Is it stable? Is it good in the corners? Is it big or small? How does it fit different rider sizes and heights? Is it too heavy?

Does it handle like a sports bike or a cruiser. Rake and Trail – we give you the correct info. We tell you the mpg, fuel economy, and range on a full tank.

This beautiful, modern design may not be for everyone, but if you watch our videos, you will at least be able to make an informed decision.

A big thanks to Webbs Motorcycles of Peterborough for lending us their bike https://www.webbsmotorcycles.co.uk

