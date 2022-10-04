Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

An exciting new collaboration between James Bond and Triumph, The Official Motorcycle Partner Of Bond.

Building on the glorious partnership between two iconic British brands, which began with Triumph featuring in No Time To Die, Triumph celebrates 60 years of Bond with the release of an exquisitely crafted and ultra-exclusive Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition, strictly limited to just 60 motorcycles worldwide.

Beautiful and unique Bond Edition scheme

Custom 60 th anniversary black paint scheme featuring all 25 James Bond film titles,

with official 007™ graphics and hand-painted gold lining

anniversary black paint scheme featuring all 25 James Bond film titles, with official 007™ graphics and hand-painted gold lining Iconic James Bond gun barrel design on the signature RR cockpit fairing

Custom gold badging and logo detailing

Exclusive and desirable

Strictly limited to only 60 motorcycles worldwide, each individually numbered on

the unique new handlebar clamp badge

the unique new handlebar clamp badge Exclusive 007™ indoor bike cover featuring custom James Bond design detailing

Hand-signed certificate of authenticity

All the elegance, performance and attitude of the new Speed Triple 1200 RR

Combining distinctive British elegance and style with exhilarating real-world performance, for the ultimate sports bike for the road

1160cc low-inertia triple engine delivering 180PS peak power and 125Nm peak torque

Focused and engaged RR rider ergonomics with clip-on handlebars

Premium Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable semi-active suspension

High-performance Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres

State-of-the-art rider technology including full-colour TFT instruments with My Triumph connectivity, optimised cornering ABS and switchable optimised cornering traction control

Price and availability

The Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition will be £21,995

Customers will be able to place an order request direct on our website from 3.30pm on 4th October

Triumph announces an exciting new collaboration with James Bond as official motorcycle partner that celebrates the 60th anniversary of Bond with a unique and highly exclusive new limited-edition motorcycle, with just sixty available worldwide. The Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition builds on the incredible partnership between these two iconic British brands, which began with No Time To Die, where Triumph’s Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 featured in key action sequences.

Unique 007™ paint scheme

The new Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition features a sophisticated three-colour scheme in Black, Granite Grey and Storm Grey with the official “60 Years of Bond” commemorative logo on the tank sides.

All 25 James Bond movies, in their original title fonts, are present in the striking Bond Edition tank top design, including the latest film, No Time To Die, that marked the beginning of Triumph’s role as official motorcycle partner of Bond.

The cockpit comes with a stunning and distinctive gun barrel design, reminiscent of probably the most iconic film opening sequence of all time and, adding extra desirability, the hand-painted gold lining across the cockpit and rear tail unit completes the beautiful and unique design of the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition.

Custom gold logo detailing

The stealthy look of the new Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition is complemented by the premium custom-made gold logos, which feature across the motorcycle, matching the gold of the Öhlins front forks. The Triumph triangle badge on the tank also stands apart thanks to its unique gold detailing, also featured on the Speed Triple 1200 RR logo on the side fairing.

Exclusive and desirable

Strictly limited to only 60 worldwide, each Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition is a truly unique and collectable motorcycle, individually numbered from 1 to 60 on a dedicated new handlebar clamp badge, which also features official James Bond branding.

Adding a further element of exclusivity, and helping to protect the bike in true James Bond style, each limited-edition RR will come complete with a custom 007™ indoor bike cover, featuring custom James Bond design detailing.

Finally each of the sixty motorcycles will also come with a unique certificate of authenticity, hand-signed by Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor.

All the elegance, performance and attitude of the new Speed Triple 1200 RR

A genuine statement in beauty, crafted sophistication and focused attitude, and the pinnacle in Speed Triple sports performance and handling, each of the Bond Edition motorcycles brings all of the new generation Speed Triple RR’s focused and exhilarating ride, thrilling triple performance, premium specification and state-of-the-art technology.

Triple Power Revolution

Incredible performance and character come naturally to the Speed Triple RR’s 1160cc triple engine – the same lightweight, efficient and high performing engine that also powers the RS model.

Developed for maximum power, torque and response, the powertrain delivers an impressive 180PS peak power at 10,750rpm, and 125Nm peak torque at 9,000rpm. And, characteristic of all Triumph triples, the torque curve is smooth and strong from low down, right through the mid-range and all the way up to peak revs, for incredible punch and acceleration. The low-inertia engine delivers outstanding responsiveness and a beautifully refined and precise feel.

The stacked 6-speed gearbox is compact and light weight, with optimised ratio progression to precisely match the power curve, guaranteeing super slick gear changes. The lightweight slip and assist clutch uses ramps in the clutch to force it together when under load, adding to the force of the clutch springs and allowing more power to be transmitted from the engine to the gearbox. The opposite is also true when downshifting aggressively, where a controlled amount of clutch slip is allowed to maximise rear wheel control.

The side-mounted, brushed stainless-steel single silencer with black end cap delivers the Speed Triple’s signature hair-raising and visceral sound for a sporty and engaged riding experience.

Focused and exhilarating

The riding experience delivers all of Triumph’s trademark agile, precise and confidence inspiring handling, amplified by the RR’s focused rider ergonomics, with clip-on handlebars and sporty foot peg position.

The performance edge to the RR is further enhanced by the premium specification of equipment that comes as standard. Fundamental to this is the new Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable, semi-active front and rear suspension, which is the most advanced suspension system available from Öhlins.

The RR also comes fitted with Pirelli’s high-performance Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres delivering incredible response, stability and grip on both racetrack and road.

The Speed Triple 1200 RR also benefits from lightweight twin Brembo Stylema monobloc front calipers and lightweight 320mm floating front discs, providing precise braking performance. The bike also features the Brembo Stylema linked braking system with adjustable Brembo MCS lever.

1 of 10

Premium specification and technology

The Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition carries the full suite of state-of-the-art rider aids, electronics and convenience features designed to not only make the ride easier and safer, but also to deliver a tailored set-up for different riding scenarios.

Key to its premium specification is the full-colour 5” TFT instruments, with the My Triumph connectivity system fitted as standard. Android and IOS compatible. this enables phone call and music operation, as well as turn-by-turn navigation, developed in partnership with Google. All are accessed and managed via the backlit switch cubes and conveniently displayed on the optically bonded TFT screen.

The RR is also equipped as standard with Triumph’s most-advanced optimised cornering ABS and switchable optimised cornering traction control systems. These use an inertial measurement unit to measure roll, pitch, yaw and acceleration rates, in order to calculate the lean angle and precisely control the ABS and traction control response to match, optimising slip rates and torque control to suit the specific riding mode chosen.

Linked to the traction control system is the advanced front wheel lift detection system, which uses advanced algorithms for precise control.

The RR also features five riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, and also a Track mode, for the perfect set-up at all times.

Another key feature for use on the road and on track is the Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter. It features an advanced sensor that gives the engine control unit a wealth of information, allowing both up and down gear shifts to be fully mapped against a number of parameters.

Lighting is LED throughout for maximum durability and efficiency. There’s a daytime running light incorporated into the single round headlight (where market legislation permits) and a distinctive rear light integrated into the tail unit with unique light signature, plus LED self-cancelling indicators.

The Speed Triple 1200 RR is also equipped with a full keyless system (incorporating keyless ignition, steering lock and fuel filler cap) and fully adjustable cruise control.

Muscular poise and attitude

The single round headlight at the center of the cockpit fairing, with its unique Bond Edition gun barrel design, is a signature RR feature that gives the bike its beautiful silhouette with flawless clean lines.

The muscular nose-down poise is aggressive and focused, with lightweight, crafted carbon fibre detailing and distinctive 17-inch lightweight cast wheels.

And, the look of the bike is stunning from every angle thanks to the tail light design which is incorporated into the rear unit and the colour coded belly pan and seat cowl, with interchangeable pillion seat.

