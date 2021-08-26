Triumph To Power Moto2 For Another Three Years

Triumph Motorcycles will continue to provide their record-breaking 765cc triple powerplants as Exclusive Engine Supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship for another three seasons, from 2022-2024.

Since the start of the 2019 season, Triumph Motorcycles has provided all of the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the class-leading Street Triple RS engine. With developments that allow it to breathe more freely, rev harder and deliver a peak power output of more than 140PS (an increase of over 17% on the production engine).

This 765cc triple brought to the category a much-welcomed boost in power, transforming the performance and level of competition.

Following Dorna’s intent to bring the Moto2™ series closer to MotoGP™, the increase in power and torque, combined with a more advanced electronics package, has provided a more relevant training and development ground, whilst enhancing the overall racing in its own right.

In the last two years Moto2™ graduates have gone on to take podiums and victories in their first seasons in the premier MotoGP class: 2019 Moto2™ World Champion Alex Marquez taking a pair of second places in 2020, and title rival Brad Binder with a victory also in 2020 and more recently in Austria 2021. Jorge Martin took his first Moto2™ victory in 2020, followed a year later with his maiden MotoGP™ win and a further two podiums in 2021. These incredible results go to prove how Moto2™ has become the natural springboard for MotoGP™ that Dorna envisaged.

Redefining the category, records have also fallen across the board. As well as 14 different race winners since 2019 there have been lap records set at 34 events, including records which have been broken and re-broken year-on-year, and the first ever 300+km/h top speed for a Moto2™ machine. The record stands at 301.8km/h at Phillip Island, Australia.

Reflecting these great successes, the wonderful feedback and partnerships we have had with the riders and their teams, and the incredible response from Triumph fans across the world, we have decided in partnership with Dorna, along with the continuing support of Externpro, to extend our relationship and sign a new contract for another three years of racing.

Steve Sargent, Triumph Motorcycles Chief Product Officer

”Moto2 has been the perfect environment to showcase, and prove the reliability and performance advantages of, our triple engines, where we have seen the top 20 qualifying times consistently come within a second of each other. Not only has it raised our profile and credibility on the world stage, for me the success of Moto2 has also been an incredible catalyst, reigniting the passion for racing within Triumph motorcycles. I am delighted to have played a part in this landmark activity for Triumph and excited to see the extension to another 3 seasons. We are committed to delivering further improvements to the performance of the engines, which we are sure will be appreciated by both the riders and the teams.

Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports Managing Director, said:

“Our first years together have been a wonderful success and I’d like to thank Triumph for their help and hard work over these first three years – especially during the pandemic. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna are happy with the results this project has shown and it’s validated the consistency of the steps between Moto3™, Moto2™ and MotoGP™. Overall, we are pleased with the partnership and we look forward to three more exciting years together.”

