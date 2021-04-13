Triumph Trident Tour Coming To Bristol

Fowlers Motorcycles will be hosting the Triumph Trident Tour in Bristol on Friday 7th May.

Riders will be able to experience the most talked about bike in the UK – the new Triumph Trident 660. Each ride will be accompanied by one of Triumph’s expert riders at this Covid-secure outdoor event and all attendees will receive a Triumph goody bag to take home.

Bookings can be made via the dedicated Trident Tour website, (www.tridenttour.co.uk), free to book and on a first come first serve basis. Test rides will be available for both category A and A2 motorcycle licence holders.

Phil Howell, Triumph Brand Manager at Fowlers, says:

“We are delighted to host the Trident Tour and support customers in finally experiencing the all-new Trident 660. The Trident is a fantastic bike which is equally suited to the daily commute as it is leisure riding with great handling and enjoyable performance.”

Test rides on the Trident at Fowlers Motorcycles can also be arranged outside the Trident Tour dates by contacting the Triumph team directly on 0117 972 5511, or visit fowlerstriumph.co.uk to book online.

Unveiled in autumn 2020, the Trident 660 is an all-new motorcycle for Triumph, designed to deliver three significant advantages. From the performance of its unique triple engine, to class-leading technology and handling, and its incredibly competitive price, the Trident 660 introduces a new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders.

For more information on Fowlers Motorcycles products visit www.fowlers.co.uk

