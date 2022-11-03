Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Motorcycling in the winter is easy if you have the suitable kit to protect you from the elements, but it’s not always easy to carry around all that kit when you’re not riding. Thanks to Tucano Urbano’s latest winter collection for 2022/2023, riders don’t have to worry about lugging around a heavy motorcycle jacket, they can simply wear it.

All it takes is for a rider to step off the bike for the jacket to transition from protective motorcycle clothing to casual city style.

Headlining Tucano Urbano’s winter collection, the Italian brand introduces four CE-Class A approved jackets: The LIVIGNO – a laminated, thermal car coat, the CORTINA – a laminated mid-length jacket for ladies, the BORMIO – a classic-cut laminated stretch jacket, and the ASFALT – a three-layer softshell jacket.

Car coats are not only effortlessly smart but are also designed to keep you warm by being longer in length. The Livigno from Tucano Urbano does just that and more with its laminated outer shell with water-resistant treatment, taped seams and double waterproof trap on the zip. Inside, there’s a padded, thermal dickey, a fleece lining and ultralight and ventilated CPS Aerosoft armour on the shoulders and elbows.

Available in black, the Livigno has UK RRP £224.99.

Similar to the Livigno, the Cortina jacket provides extra warmth during winter months thanks to its mid-length cut and fleece lining. Windproof, water-resistant and breathable, this ladies’ jacket is finished with a removable, ergonomic hood and wrap-around waist belt for a flattering fit.

Available in black and airborne green, the Cortina has UK RRP £197.99.

The Bormio jacket is made up of three layers, a high-strength stretch polyester outer shell with a water-resistance treatment, coupled with an internal windproof membrane and polyester thermal padding, and finished with a fleece lining for a cosy, warm feel. Despite its minimalistic and clean appearance, the jacket is feature-rich with water-repellant zips and taped seams, windproof cuffs with thumb loops, a tank-protector flap on the central zip, and ultralight and ventilated CPS Aerosoft protection on the shoulders and elbows as standard.

Available in black, white or dark blue, the Bormio has a UK RRP of £159.99.

As the name suggests, the ASFALT belongs on the streets – despite the spelling difference. With its classic cut, modern seam detailing and subtle branding, it looks street-ready and combines water resistance, thermal insulation, windproofing and comfortable protection for riding anywhere, any time and in any weather.

Available in black, the Asfalt has UK RRP £124.99.

