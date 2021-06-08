We all know that protective gloves are an essential part of any rider’s motorcycle kit, but with temperatures heating up for summer, riders shouldn’t have to choose between protection and comfort. Tucano Urbano’s all-new glove line-up for Summer 2021 combines quality materials that provide CE-approved levels of protection and maximum breathability for rider comfort in warmer weather.

STACCA

Brand-new for 2021, the Tucano Urbano STACCA gloves are designed for summer riding. Fully CE-approved, the STACCA gloves feature approved rigid knuckle protectors covered with derma-touch polyurethane, direct injection protectors on the fingers as well as a micro-injected, flexible anti-abrasion rubber insert on the palm.

For a comfortable fit, the STACCA gloves are constructed with elasticated fabric on the back of the hand in addition to the Lycra inner fingers for a close feel. The palm, fingers and Velcro strap feature faux suede fabric, and there’s also a silicone print on the fingers to boost grip.

Fully touchscreen compatible, the STACCA gloves are available in black with red details, in sizes S-3XL, with RRP £49.99.

NEW COLOURS

For 2021, Tucano Urbano also introduces a number of its bestselling summer gloves in a host of new colours.

The PENNA gloves, featuring a mix of synthetic suede and mesh inserts for maximum ventilation, are now available in military green colour option, whilst the LADY PENNA gloves are now available in black/red. With rigid inserts on the knuckles, padded inserts on the fingers and anti-abrasion inserts on the palm, the LADY PENNA and PENNA gloves provide CE-approved protection. Both gloves also feature touchscreen compatibility and a neoprene, adjustable cuff with lycra ribbed panels. Both have RRP £37.99.

The popular, sporty-style MRK2 gloves are now available in black/fluorescent yellow with RRP £62.99. Modern and intricately designed with mesh, goat leather and synthetic suede detailing; the MRK2 gloves have a refined look and feel. For comfort in warmer weather, there are Aero 3D mesh inserts on the palm and back for maximum ventilation and comfort. For safety, the gloves have soft certified armour on the knuckles, as well as a flexible, micro-injected rubber pad on the palm for abrasion resistance, and direct protective injection on the fingers. The MRK2 gloves also feature a Velcro strap with micro-injection ends for ease of use, touchscreen compatibility and a silicone rubber print on the fingers to improve grip.

A new teal colour option has been added to the retro-look GIG PRO glove line-up, which has an RRP of £74.99. Classically styled with high attention to detail, the GIG PRO gloves both look and feel high in quality. Made with 100% goat leather, these abrasion-resistant gloves are soft to the touch with the flexibility to allow maximum dexterity. Fully CE-approved, there are soft D3O armour inserts on the knuckles and palm for protection as well as an adjustable Velcro wrist strap to ensure the perfect fit.

