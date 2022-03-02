Tucanorak: The Perfect Partner For Tucano Urbano’s Leg Cover

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Introducing the TUCANORAK: The first rain jacket designed to be worn alongside the Termoscud® leg cover from Tucano Urbano, to provide ultimate protection against rain and cold.

Tucano Urbano has been crafting smart urban innovations for the past 21 years, starting with the first-ever Termoscud® leg cover introduced in 1999. Since then, Tucano Urbano has been a brand synonymous with rainwear and weather protection for scooter riders, and now, the Milanese brand launches the new TUCANORAK; a waterproof anorak-inspired jacket with a Termoscud®-ready system to prevent any water infiltration between the leg cover and the body of the rider.

In just three simple steps, any rider can become ready to take on a downpour; first, lift the front pocket of the TUCANORAK jacket, then slide the Termoscud® bib under the pocket, and finally, close the pocket over the bib. Water will simply run off the jacket pocket and over the leg cover, ensuring it doesn’t reach the rider’s body.

The TUCANORAK is constructed with a breathable, lightweight polyamide, which is windproof and has a high water column resistance with taped seams. There is a double waterproof flap covering the central zip and collar, and meets the requirements for rain protection fabrics (PPE Rainwear Category 1) in accordance with EN 343:2019.

The back of the jacket features reflective inserts for added visibility in poor conditions, and there’s a polyester mesh lining for breathability. To ensure the jacket doesn’t flap, it is designed with a long, fitted shape to wrap around the hips and pelvis, and comes with elastic waist and cuff adjusters. For when riders aren’t wearing their helmet off the bike, there’s an ergonomic hood which folds into the neck.

The TUCANORAK is available in four sizes; XS-S, M-L, XL-2XL and 3XL-4XL, with RRP £59.99.

For enhanced protection against cold weather, the Termoscud® leg cover is also compatible with Tucano Urbano’s TERMOWARM heated leg pad; simply place the heated leg pad into the top Termoscud® compartment pocket and switch it on for added warmth.

The TERMOWARM is made with extremely tough Oxford polyamide, and to ensure heat is reflected towards the rider’s legs, there’s an inner aluminium foil to deflect heat on the top, and the rear side is constructed with Aero 3D mesh to spread the heat uniformly. Powered by a power bank with minimum capacity of 5000mAh 5V/2A (not supplied), the heating duration is around 1.5hours based on 5000mAh power.

The TERMOWARM has an RRP of £49.99.



