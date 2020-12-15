Tulovic And Perolari Form Tech3 E-racing Spearhead In 2021

With the third season of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup approaching very fast, Tech3 E-Racing is proud to announce that Lukas Tulovic and Corentin Perolari will build the line-up for 2021.

The 20-year old Tulovic is no stranger to the MotoE Championship, as he did his first year in the category in 2020, showing some decent pace and a steep learning curve with two front row starts, a strong fourth and sixth position in the race. Unfortunately, his progress was stopped by a crash in the fourth race of the season, yet, the talented German still managed to finish in 11th place of the overall championship standings, narrowly missing out on the top 10.

Perolari will be a rookie in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup. Coming from the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, he became Spanish Champion in the Open600 class in 2016 before moving to the European Moto2 Championship in 2017. Since 2019 the French rider competed permanently in the World Supersport Championship. Hence the 22-year old is eager to start a new challenge in 2021, joining the Tech3 E-Racing Team.

Lukas Tulovic

“I’m super happy and excited to have the chance to compete again for Tech3 E-Racing in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup in 2021 again. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and thanks to Hervé Poncharal for making this possible. We had some quite impressive E-Pole records in 2020 and also some good races, especially the first event in Jerez. The speed was there all season long, yet unfortunately in the second race of Misano I had this big crash, which kind of ruined the rest of my season. The final three races in Misano and Le Mans were just damage limitation and I tried to score as many points as possible in order to keep a decent position in the championship for me and the team. This we want to do better in 2021, of course get first podiums, be further in front and challenge for the title. We already started quite well this season, but now it’s time to do it even better.”

Corentin Perolari

“I’m really proud to join the Tech3 E-Racing Team in 2021. It’s a great crew, the results speak for themselves, so I hope to add something to the positive list of the team. The FIM Enel MotoE World Cup itself is a brand-new adventure for me, a category, that certainly has an amazing future. With regards to riding, my objective for my first year in this class is to learn and get up to speed as quick as possible in order to find my way towards the front end of the championship as soon as I can.”

Hervé Poncharal

Team Manager

“Finally, we can announce our 2021 MotoE line-up. I’m very proud to have the possibility to do another year with Lukas, who did his first season in MotoE last year and impressed quite a few observers. Unfortunately, he got injured for the last two rounds, therefore his final ranking is not what I believe is his real level, but clearly, 2021 we will see him with a year of experience under his belt, he knows how to master the Energica machine, he knows that Qualifying is the key moment of weekend, but also the first two laps are essential and we know the points we have to work on together. I’m quite sure he will make a big step and be fighting for podiums all through the season. On the other side it is with great joy that we will start working with Corentin Perolari, who is a young French rider, who raced the last two years in World Supersport. We could see that in MotoE like in any other class young riders are clearly the future and I believe Corentin will bring in his youth, his energy, and his dedication to his first MotoE season in order to progress as a rider. He is very proud to be in the MotoGP paddock and the MotoE is a young category with a great future ahead and I believe having young and fast riders will help the sport and e-racing itself to become even more exciting. 2021 will be year third year for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup and year after year, it’s becoming a more essential class of the MotoGP World Championship. I’m convinced that the MotoE races will deliver an amazing show yet again in 2021.”

