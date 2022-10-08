Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The German can claim the Moto2™ European Championship title tomorrow as Veijer and Martinez pick up poles in JuniorGP™ and Hawkers ETC

Ahead of match point Sunday at MotorLand Aragon, Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact GP Junior Team) continued his 100% 2022 pole position streak in the Moto2™ European Championship after a dominant Saturday display. Elsewhere, Colin Veijer (AGR Team) claimed the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship pole position while reigning Hawkers European Talent Cup title holder Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) picked up a penultimate round pole.

JuniorGP™

With the title already going the way of Jose Antonio Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) in the JuniorGP™ class, Sunday’s race will be all about everyone trying to stand on the top step. Veijer has done that already this year in Jerez and is in prime position to do so again in Aragon after his 1:58.345 in QP1 was good enough to see the Dutchman beat David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) by just over a tenth. New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan makes it two AGR Team machines on the front row after he set the fastest lap time in QP2, while title winner Rueda having to settle for P7.

Moto2™ European Championship

Sunday is a huge day for Tulovic as the German stares down the barrel of a title victory if he can win Race 1. 0.6s is the advantage Tulovic boasts after qualifying, with second place Xavier Cardelus (Promoracing) sitting ahead of teammate and the only rider who can stop Tulovic from winning the title this weekend – Senna Agius. With second in the Championship Alex Escrig (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team) out injured, Agius has 54 points to bridge. If Tulovic comes out of Race 1 50 points or more ahead of Agius, then he’ll be crowned the 2022 Champion, meaning an intriguing and decisive couple of races await in Aragon. In the Stock class, Juan Rodriguez (Cuna Campeones) is the highest placed rider in P16 overall.

Hawkers ETC

Martinez’s 2:01.101 effort in QP2 saw the Spaniard take pole in the Hawkers ETC class, with Martinez collecting a pole position trophy in memory of Hugo Millan on the Aragon podium at the end of Saturday’s track action. Title-chasing Dodo Boggio (Aspar Junior Team) will launch from P2 alongside second in the Championship Guido Pini (AC Racing Team), as overall standings leader Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) eyes title potential title glory from P4 on the grid. 19 points split the top three ahead of the two races in Aragon.

Five races await on Sunday at MotorLand Aragon, with the Moto2™ ECh and Hawkers ETC titles on the line. Here’s the race day schedule below (local time, GMT+2):

11:00 – Moto2™ ECh Race 1

12:00 – Hawkers ETC Race 1

13:00 – JuniorGP™ Race

14:00 – Moto2™ ECh Race 2

15:00 – Hawkers ETC Race 2

For more info checkout our dedicated FIM JuniorGP™ news page superbike-news.co.uk/cev-repsol/

You can also find all the results, videos, photos and information regarding the championship on the official website: www.fimjuniorgp.com/en

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security