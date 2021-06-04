The first taste of Barcelona for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup sees the German come out on top

Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing) duelled home hero Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) for top spot on Day 1 of Round 3 of the 2021 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, and the German came out on top by half a tenth. Behind the two, there was a slightly bigger gap of a few tenths back to MotoE™ rookie Yonny Hernandez (Octo Pramac MotoE) as the Colombian impressed to complete the top three.

The fastest top speed in MotoE™ history was also set at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya. The previous best was a 249.1 km/hr from Valencia 2019, but that was bettered in FP1 in Barcelona as Dominique Aegerter did 262.1 km/hr. And in the afternoon it was broken again, with Indonesian E-Racing Gresini MotoE’s Andrea Mantovani registering 262.7km/hr.

FP1

The grid took a few minutes to head out, but when they did it was Aegerter fastest first, before Hernandez took over mid-session for a good chunk of time, the Medellin native impressive from the off. By the end, Le Mans winner Eric Granado (ONE Energy Racing) hit back to go quickest, with Torres denying him once but the Brazilian returned the favour to end the session fastest by a tenth and a half, ahead of Torres, Tulovic and Hernandez. Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) completed the top five.

One rider seemingly out of place by the end was Aegerter, as the Swiss rider slipped down to P13. There was one technical problem for Xavi Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing), but the Andorran was able to rejoin. No riders crashed.

FP2

The same familiar names showed their speed in FP2, with Tulovic coming out on top with his 1:50.808 and no one able to depose him by the end of play. Torres tried and got close, 0.049 the deficit, and Hernandez impressed once again to take third in FP2.

Granado was fourth fastest and the afternoon saw a few on the grid waiting to get a guided tour of the circuit from the Brazilian, waiting for him to head out first – but the tail was soon dropped as the number 51 headed through pit lane next time round. Fermin Aldeguer (Openbank Aspar Team) moved up one place in the afternoon to complete the top five in the session.

Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE) had a small crash at Turn 5, but rider OK and rejoining.

Combined timesheets

The top three from FP2 lead the way: Tulovic, Torres, Hernandez, with Granado in fourth – as he was in the afternoon – but by virtue of a marginally quicker FP1 best. Aldeguer completed the top five, just pipping Aegerter to it as the Swiss rider improved in the afternoon.

Rookie Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) was seventh by the end of play, with points leader Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE) having a quieter start to the weekend in P8, sure to be looking for a lot more on Saturday. Casadei likewise in P9, with Cardelus completing the top ten.

Tune in for E-Pole on Saturday from 16:10 (GMT +2) as the grid gets decided, before the lights go out for the race at 16:00 on Sunday.

MotoE™ fastest on Friday

1 Lukas Tulovic – Tech3 E-Racing – Energica – 1:50.808

2 Jordi Torres – Pons Racing 40 – Energica – +0.049

3 Yonny Hernandez – Octo Pramac MotoE – Energica – +0.324

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com



If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

