Tuono Touring Kit From Ventura

Transform the Aprilia Tuono 660 and V4 Factory into a sports tourer with these new Evo Luggage kits from Ventura.
Ventura’s Evo System is made up of just three elements:
- Discreet L-Brackets – tailor made for the make and model of motorcycle, so they attach neatly to existing mounts;
- An Evo Rack – offering a stable and secure platform for the luggage;
- The Evo Pack – which simply slides on and clips in place.
When luggage isn’t needed, the Pack and Rack can be removed in seconds, leaving only the L-brackets in place, with an option to replace the Rack with a Grab Handle.
L-brackets and Evo Rack for the Tuono V4 Factory sell for £272.92 inc VAT and the Tuono 660 kit (which also fits the sporty RS 660) is £253.00
Packs come in various sizes, each made from water-resistant and durable laminated ballistic fabric, with wide openings for quick and easy access to contents and aerodynamic shaping to cheat the wind;
- handy 12-litre Evo-12 Jet-Stream (£79-)
- versatile 22-litre Evo-22 Jet-Stream (£130-)
- massive 60-litre Evo-60 Jet Stream (£199-)
For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk
