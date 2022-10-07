Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Finnish rider topped both Free Practice sessions to put MV Agusta fractionally ahead of Triumph and Stefano Manzi.

Friday highlights – WorldSSP

P1 – Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) Tuuli finished first in both sessions, setting his fastest time in FP2.

He finished 0.70s faster than Manzi.

“It was a really good Friday. I’ve been feeling very good with the bike since Magny-Cours. Weekend by weekend, my foot also improves, and the riding is better as well. I’m really happy about today; I think we are where we need to be and also the bike and the team and I’m really happy about the pace as well. In FP2, I made a race run, and more or less every lap was between 0.3s so I’m really close to the lap record. I think we have the chance to push in the Superpole.”

Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) was second after posting a 1’44.330s in the afternoon session. Championship leader Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) finished third in the combined results with a fastest time only 0.104s slower than Tuuli. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) was fourth with a 1’44.471s and with MV Agusta, Triumph, Yamaha and Ducati, four manufacturers were represented in the top four after Friday practice. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) was fifth and Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) in sixth, with the Italian trio separated by just 0.050s.

WorldSSP action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 10:25 and Race 1 at 15:15.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 1’44.260s

2. Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) +0.070s

3. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.104s

4. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) +0.211s

5. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +0.250

6. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +0.261s

