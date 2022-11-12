Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Championship was decided in Race 1 as Baldassarri crashed and Aegerter claimed his second consecutive title.

Race 1 highlights – WorldSSP

With 437 points, Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Team) was crowned WorldSSP Champion for the second time as he finished in fourth place.

Reflecting on his 2022 season, where he also won the MotoE™ World Cup to take two world level titles in one calendar year, Aegerter said: “A fantastic job we did this year. Three races before the end, we got the second World Championship. We also got the MotoE™ title. We had 15 race wins, 17 podiums and my worst place this season was a fourth place when I finished the race. We had a fantastic season. For me, a second dream come true to be World Champion again. I want to dedicate this Championship to my family, my friends, to all the sponsors, the Ten Kate Racing team and Yamaha. They helped me to be there and I hope, next year, we can continue in a good way. I’m feeling ready to jump up to WorldSBK and I can’t wait to ride it for the first time in December with the GRT Yamaha team.”

P1 – Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse)

Tuuli won Race 1 taking his first victory since Magny-Cours 2017. It was also the first one for MV Agusta since 2017.

He finished with a 3.528s lead over Caricasulo.

“It’s been a great day. Pole position and a victory like in Magny-Cours 2017. It’s been a long time since the last victory and even since the last podium last year. This year has been difficult. We have a new bike, I had a really bad injury with my toes. It took a bit of time to recover but I did my best from home to train. In Portimao, it was already better. In Argentina, I had a chance to be on the podium, but I made a mistake. Today I feel really strong. I was here really fast last year but now we have a better bike. I’m really happy. Thanks to my team!”

P2 – Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing)

Caricasulo was second for his third podium in a row.

He now stands in sixth place in the Championship standings, only five points behind Manzi.

“I’m really happy about today because I was angry after Superpole because I was fighting for pole position, but I crashed. In Race 1, I really wanted to do better. It was a very hard race because of the hot conditions, and the track layout … it’s very difficult for the body with lot of changes of direction. It was difficult also because our front tyre dropped 80% after six laps. I managed to not make any mistakes for the whole race. I’m very happy. Now let’s wait for tomorrow because I think we can do better.”

P3 – Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)

Despite leading for several laps, Oncu ran off at Turn 7 conceding the lead to Tuuli and took third place overall.

His 16th podium maintains Oncu in third place in the Championship standings with 232 points.

“Yesterday was really difficult for me. Today I woke up and I thought ‘yes! Today is a good day’. We did a good qualifying and then Kenan called me and told me ‘come on, you can do it!’, he trusts me and told me I could win the race. But I lost so much grip. Thanks to everyone who supported me! We didn’t crash and we have one more podium. I think we increased our gap in the Championship standings so I’m really happy.”

The newly crowned World Champion Dominique Aegerter crossed the finish line in fourth place. He first battled with Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) as he made the move at Turn 16 on Lap 16 before he chased down Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing). The pair battled hard right until the line with Aegerter wrapping up the Championship with fourth place; just 0.008s ahead of Montella. Montella himself had a four-second gap to Bulega as he took sixth place.

To note:

Title contender Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) crashed out in the opening stages of the race. Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) took seventh place after he was given a Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible riding following an opening lap collision with teammate Hannes Soomer.

WorldSSP resumes on Sunday from 08:55 (Local Time) with the Warm-Up followed by Race 2 at 12:00.

WorldSSP Results Race 1

1. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse)

2. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +3.528

3. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +4.226s

4. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +6.029s

5. Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +6.037s

6. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +10.034s

Championship standings (after Race 1 – Round 11)

1. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (437 points)

2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA) Yamaha (352 points)

3. Can Oncu (TUR) Kawasaki (232 points)

WorldSSP Results Tissot Superpole

1. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 1’35.947s

2. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.053s

3. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.177s

