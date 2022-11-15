Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

GIVI’s 50.8 and 50.9 sport touring full-face helmets guarantee maximum protection and comfort for long distance rides.

When it comes to buying a new helmet, motorbike touring enthusiasts are looking for protection and comfort in equal measure, as well as a number of features that are directly related to these, such as good ventilation. Two models that answer these needs are the 50.8 and 50.9, full-face models by GIVI, which meet the new ECE 22-06 homologation and has a technopolymer shell in three sizes, with a competitive price.

GIVI, an Italian company specialising in the design and manufacture of motorbike and motorcycling equipment, has focussed its efforts on meeting the needs of motorbike users for decades. Based on experience and passion for two wheels, as well as actively listening to its customers’ needs, it has built a complete catalogue that is constantly growing and evolving. Examples of this are the 50.8 and 50.9 full-face helmets, two sport touring style models that offer a high degree of safety and comfort to the user with the best quality/price ratio.

Both are homologated according to the ECE 22-06 standard, the most recent and most demanding up to now, as it incorporates new impact tests (with 12 additional points, as well as oblique impact and rotational impact tests) and renewed high and low speed tests. What’s more, these helmets have a technopolymer shell in three sizes, including micrometric adjustment fasteners. In the case of the 50.9, this is made of stainless steel.

As far as rider comfort is concerned, proper air circulation is guaranteed thanks to the three front air intakes (two at the top and one on the chin guard) and two rear extractors. The interior of the 50.8 and 50.9 is also completely removable and washable and is made of anti-allergy fabric. Both feature removable nose pads and a specific windshield.

One of the main differences between the two models is the visor. In the case of the 50.9, it’s tinted as standard (it can be iridium depending on the helmet’s graphics) and is prepared for the Pinlock® Max Vision lens (included). If we talk about its brother, the 50.8, the screen is prepared for the Pinlock® 70 DKS008 Anti-fog lens (not included). Both have integrated retractable anti-sun lenses to avoid glare. Another difference between the two models is the rear spoiler, the 50.9 being much more pronounced and, therefore, providing greater aerodynamics while riding.

The GIVI 50.8 helmet is available in the RACER, BRAVE and BRAVE LADY graphics, in different colour combinations and in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL (and from XS to L in the case of the women’s model). The 50.9 is available in SOLID COLOR, ATOMIC and ATOMIC LADY graphics, in different colour variations and sizes ranging from XS to 2XL (and XS to L in the case of the women’s model).

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience. For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220

