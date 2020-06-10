Two months’ additional warranty from Piaggio Group

In this time when two-wheeled vehicles are the most suitable forms of transport for maintaining safe social distance, the Piaggio Group is even closer to its customers and attentive to their peace of mind.

In the wake of our recently announced promotions which make the group’s scooters and motorcycles even more accessible, a new initiative offers a free two-month warranty extension to all current owners of a Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia or Moto Guzzi brand scooter or motorcycle still covered by the factory warranty, or with a warranty that expired during the lockdown period.

This is a special service established as an official action owed to our loyal customers and motorcycling enthusiasts who, due to the restrictions caused by the lockdown, were forced to give up using their favourite vehicle but who can now, as everything opens back up, resume riding with total peace of mind, extending the warranty at no extra cost for a period of time to match the forced stop time.

The free two-month warranty extension applies to all vehicles registered from 22nd March 2018 through 31st May 2020, on which the scheduled service indicated by the manufacturer has been regularly carried out.

To activate the free warranty extension, customers can download a coupon from the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia or Moto Guzzi websites using the following links:

Piaggio – https://bit.ly/piaggioext

Vespa – https://bit.ly/vespaext

Aprilia – https://bit.ly/apriliaext

Moto Guzzi – https://bit.ly/motoguzziext

After obtaining a coupon, customers should contact their local dealer or service centre and book an appointment.

Bookings can also be activated through the Piaggio Group brand websites at aprilia.com, motoguzzi.com, piaggio.com and vespa.com or by contacting customer service on 00800 81829800 for Piaggio and Vespa, 00800 15565500 for Aprilia and 00800 12233700 for Moto Guzzi.