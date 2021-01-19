Two new low profile headsets by Sena

Sena Technologies, the global leader in Bluetooth® communication solutions for powersports use, has introduced two updated versions of the entry-level 3S headsets for motorcycle and scooter helmets.

Sena’s original 3S headset now comes in two new 3S PLUS versions, updated with Bluetooth 4.1 to deliver HD Intercom with enhanced range, plus voice prompts and smart intercom pairing, using the Sena Utility App.

The 3S PLUS Boom has a sleek design, with controls on the microphone for ease of use on open-face helmets, while the 3S PLUS Universal has an external control unit that attaches to the helmet’s shell and can be installed on both full-face and open face-helmets.

HD INTERCOM & SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY

Both versions have 2-button control to operate the various functions of the headset. Range for 2-way HD intercom is increased to 400 metres (approx a quarter mile), with Advanced Noise Control to filter out wind and background noise, for crystal clear conversation. The 3S PLUS headsets also support smartphone connectivity, which allows users to pair a phone in order to listen to GPS directions, take phone calls, or stream music.

3S PLUS Boom

Built for open-face helmets, the 2-button control for the 3S Plus Boom is seamlessly incorporated into the boom mic, eliminating the need to attach any external elements to the helmet shell. And with it’s unified speaker construction, installing the 3S Plus is quick and easy.

3S PLUS Universal

With a larger, external 2-button control, the 3S PLUS Universal attaches to the helmet’s shell for easy control access and a minimalist look. In order to assure the best fit, the 3S PLUS Universal comes with two wired microphone extensions – standard and boom types.

SENA APP CONNECTIVITY

For added convenience, the Sena Utility App allows users to easily configure their Sena device, changing feature settings, accessing the Quick Start Guide, and more. It includes Smart Intercom Pairing, which is an easy way to link with a riding partner by scanning a QR code.

NOW AVAILABLE

Both the 3S PLUS Boom and 3S PLUS Universal are available now for £99- (incl. VAT). Visit http://sena.com/store-locator to find your local stockist.

or head to the official Sena website sena.com

