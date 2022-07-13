Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Suzuki has announced two new scooters that will strengthen its small capacity range, with Address 125 and Suzuki has announced two new scooters that will strengthen its small capacity range, with Address 125 and Avenis 125 on sale from October 2022.

Curves, a rounded – full LED – headlight, and plush seat add a retro flair to the new Address’ styling, finished with chrome-plated accents. The Address oozes style. The retro look extends to a large analogue speedometer, while modern convenience comes courtesy of a digital display, showcasing additional information, including the Suzuki Eco Drive Illumination which helps encourage and achieve economical riding, with the Address 125 capable of achieving 148.6mpg.

Not only is the new, 124cc single-cylinder engine efficient and economical, thanks to Suzuki’s Eco Performance (SEP) technology which optimises and balances fuel economy and performance, it delivers strong torque in the low-mid rpm ranges for quick acceleration. Peak torque is 10Nm at 5,500 rpm, with peak power 8.7PS at 6,750rpm.

Spacious under-seat storage with dual utility hooks plus an upfront storage pocket – housing a handy USB socket – bring the practicality, while comfort comes from a flat, well-padded seat and broad footboards.

In addition to the Address 125 a new Avenis 125 will further expand Suzuki’s scooter range and provide a sportier offering to its Address 125 stablemate.

Wrapped around the same punchy-yet-efficient single cylinder engine is sharp, angular bodywork. Slightly longer, wider, and taller than the Address, the Avenis stands out in a crowd with striking road presence, with its aggressive form, LED headlights and taillights and two-tone graphics.

A full LCD display keeps the rider informed, and, like the Address, features the Suzuki Eco Drive Indicator, to help riders extract maximum efficiency and achieve an impressive 148.6mpg. In addition to under-seat storage and a storage pocket, there are also handy storage compartments upfront.

Both the Address 125 and Avenis 125 will be on sale in October.

Click here for the full Address 125 specification, or here for the Avenis 125.

